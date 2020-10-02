GREEN FOREST — In Week 5 of the season, the Green Forest Tigers matched up against one of the top teams in Class 4A.
Opposite Shiloh Christian, the Tigers had their hands full. When the night was over, the Saints left Bill Gotto Field with a convincing, 69-6, victory.
The Tigers lone score in the first half came as the second period drew to a close. Green Forest had a solid drive that saw Adrian Serna make two solid catches in the final 13 seconds.
Serna was able to withstand a Saint hard hit and score with 5.6 seconds showing on the clock.
Shiloh Christian started the contest quickly. The Saints scored four touchdowns in the first period and four more in the second quarter.
With 1:10 left in the first period, Shiloh Christian moved ahead, 28-0. The Saints scored to start the second period at the 11:30 mark to go ahead, 35-0.
The eighth touchdown of the first half came with 3:23 left before halftime and put the Saints ahead, 56-0.
With the win, Shiloh Christian moves to 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in 4A-1 play.
Green Forest falls to 0-5 overall and 0-2 in league play.
The Tigers hit the road on Friday when they travel to Gentry to continue play.
Shiloh Christian will play Prairie Grove in a battle of the top two teams in the conference.
