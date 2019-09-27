GREEN FOREST — For the third week in a row, Green Forest met the Tigers on the football field.
Facing Prairie Grove in 4A-1 action, the hometown Green Forest Tigers lost to the Prairie Grove Tigers, 55-14.
Green Forest falls to 2-2 on the season, but 0-1 in conference play.
Prairie Grove is one of the favorite teams in the league race.
In the first half of play, Prairie Grove scored a 42-7 lead.
The gold-and-black Tigers won the second half, 13-7, to account for the final score.
