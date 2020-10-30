GREEN FOREST — The Green Forest Tiger defense had some bright moments on Friday night against the Huntsville Eagles.
However, two touchdowns by Huntsville in an 81 second span broke the game open for the Eagles as they left Bill Gotto Field in Green Forest with a 48-12 win.
The loss drops Green Forest to 0-9 on the season and 0-6 in 4A-1 play.
Green Forest will close the season on Friday night with a short trip to Berryville for the Carroll County Super Bowl. Both Green Forest and Berryville are winless on the season.
Huntsville started the contest with a 7-0 lead. Green Forest was not able to move the football on its possession. A blocked Tiger punt gave the ball to Huntsville deep in Green Forest territory.
Green Forest's defense held the Eagles and got the ball back after stopping Huntsville on a fourth down play.
The Tigers offense got things rolling. The squad picked up two first downs on the drive, but a fumble allowed the Eagles to have the ball back.
Huntsville made a nice drive on its possession, but Green Forest's defense forced a fourth down and held the Eagles inside the Red Zone.
After ending the first period with a 7-0 lead, Huntsville was able to score with 7:57 left in the first half to take a 14-0 advantage.
The Tigers then put together their first scoring drive of the game. Reiley Gordon hit the Eagle defense with a nice run for a first down. A pass interference call gave the Tigers another first down.
Barrett Phillips followed that with two nice runs and Green Forest was on the Huntsville 7. Later in the drive Gordon hit Fredy Juarez Jr. with a touchdown pass at the 3:05 mark.
Green Forest was not successful on the two-point conversion. The Tigers trailed 14-6.
However, things turned sour fast. Huntsville was able to score 55 seconds later to let the air out of the Green Forest defense.
The Tigers could not move the chains for a first down on their next possession and were forced to punt the football. For the second time in the game, the Eagles blocked the kick. This time Huntsville scooped up the football and ran for a touchdown and 28-6 lead at intermission.
Huntsville's first possession resulted in Green Forest recovering an Eagle fumble. With a short field, Phillips was able to score on a 12-yard run. Again, the two-point conversion was not successful leaving the Tigers trailing, 28-12.
The Eagles scored twice more in the third period with the last touchdown coming just before the beginning of the fourth period. Huntsville led, 41-12, with 12 minutes left.
At the 7:18 mark of the fourth frame, the Eagles activated the Arkansas Good Sportsmanship Rule after intercepting a Tiger pass and returning it for a touchdown.
