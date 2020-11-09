BERRYVILLE — The hot ticket on Friday night in the Heart of the Ozarks was the annual rivalry game between Green Forest and Berryville in the Carroll County Super Bowl at Bobcat Stadium in Berryville.
Both teams took the field looking for their first victory of the season.
The coveted trophy was on the Green Forest bus after the game as the Tigers took control in the fourth period and finished with an 18-12 win.
“It was awesome,” first-year Tiger head coach Greg Tibbitt exclaimed after his first win at the helm of the program. “First ever 4A-1 win and to do that against your biggest rival… awesome!”
Green Forest held a 12-6 lead at halftime.
Berryville head coach Doug Shott told his team in the home lockerroom at halftime to “keep fighting and do what they knew to do.”
The Bobcats did just that by forcing a pair of turnover on downs in the third quarter and continued their longest offensive drive of the night into the fourth period.
The 13-play possession featured 12 running plays that ended with Dominic Henry scoring on a short rush on second down that ended in the end zone. The kick was wide right but the Bobcats had the score tied at 12 apiece with 8:47 remaining in the ballgame.
That was more than enough time for Green Forest to add more points to the scoreboard.
Tiger quarterback Reiley Gordon completed five passes during the next drive including a 12-yard pass to fellow senior Adrian Serna to set up first and goal at the 3-yard line. Ryan Bruegel then followed the offensive line up the middle and into the end zone for the final score of the night.
“This was by far our best drive of the season,” Tibbitt reflected. “We mixed the run and the pass and had no negative plays that whole series. We have been telling Freddy (Juarez) and Trevor (Stark) that ‘they are too big and mismatch for small corners.’ We were finally able to take advantage of that.”
The Tiger coach gave credit to his team for “finishing in all phases of the game.”
On the ensuing Berryville drive, the Bobcats had a short run before taking a deep shot downfield. The pass was intercepted by Green Forest sophomore Ben Jones at midfield with 2:17 remaining in the contest. Izaac Merida, Gordon and then Bruegel combined for 11 yards on the ground over the next three plays to garner a first down. The victory formation was the play call the rest of the way.
“We have been through a lot of adversity and we were ready to fight for this win,” Tibbitt said. “So proud of them and how far we have come.”
The first score of the game came on a 13-yard run by Gordon in the first quarter to put the Tigers ahead, 6-0.
A 19-yard pass to Joel Salgado and then a short pass to Juarez put Green Forest in the end zone in the second quarter to give them a 12-0 lead.
Berryville responded quickly when J.D. Smith released a bomb that went to Henry 48-yards downfield to narrow the margin, 12-6.
“We felt good about our efforts and just encouraged them to do their jobs,” Shott commented on the game. “We felt like our defense played well, especially early.”
The win moved the Tigers to a 1-9 record on the year and will continue their season into the Class 4A State Football Playoffs.
“God has blessed us with an opportunity to play one more week in the playoffs,” Tibbitt concluded. “We have to take advantage of this.”
Gordon led the Tigers under center completing 16-of-28 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown.
Juarez caught five passes for 66 yards and a score. Salgado had 50 yards on four receptions. Serna had four catches for 29 yards and Stark reeled in three passes for 18 yards.
Gordon had 35 yards and a touchdown on nine rushes. Merida had 14 carries for 23 yards. Bruegel had five rushes, 22 yards and a touchdown. Jazmany Lopez carried once for 3 yards.
Berryville’s Smith completed 3-of-7 passes for 78 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Henry was the only receiver with a completion. He amassed 78 yards on three receptions and a touchdown.
Henry led the Berryville rushing crew with 13 carries, 63 yards and a touchdown. Ethan Williams had eight carries and 26 yards; Smith, 13 attempts, 25 yards; Isaac Weston, five totes, 2 yards; and Jarrett Stringer, one carry, 2 yards.
