SALEM — Yellville-Summit coach Lucas Morris was worried about the Greyhound attack of Salem.
Friday night, the Panthers saw first hand what Salem was capable of doing.
Salem defeated the Panthers, 50-7, to claim a non-conference win.
With the win Salem moves to 2-0 on the season while the Panthers fall to 0-2.
Salem was able to move the ball throughout the night. The Greyhounds backfield ran for 22 points in the first quarter as Salem led 22-7.
Increasing the lead to 38-7 at intermission, Salem was able score 12 more points in the final half to put the game away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.