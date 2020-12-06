I saw a meme this week that stated “I’d rather be 40 than pregnant,” or maybe Kelsey Bardwell posted that.
Even though I have never been pregnant medically (I look like I am about nine months along), 40 looks pretty good to me.
A big birthday like 40 should be celebrated, but the ole girl lay silent with little fanfare.
No, I am not talking about Bardwell because I used the word silent in that sentence. I am talking about Pioneer Pavilion.
North Arkansas College's main venue is 40 years old.
Pioneer Pavilion has had a handful of high school games in the gym, but activity in the facility has been limited due to COVID-19.
Pioneer Pavilion has seen it all.
The gym has probably had more tears shed in it than a lot of funeral homes. Pioneer Pavilion has been the last court where many seniors have ended their basketball careers.
It has also been a place where many teams have celebrated championships on the floor.
As with some 40 year olds, a face lift has been performed. I am not saying Bardwell has had a facelift, but Pioneer Pavilion has.
Gone is the rubber floor that was the craze of the 1980s. In its place is the nice hardwoods that a grand facility should have.
The gym had backed seating throughout the facility when it was opened, but the red seats with wooden backs have been replaced with black seats. The first few rows have backs, while the rest are standard bleacher attire.
Over the years, Pioneer Pavilion has served as a facility for all types of events. There have been gospel singings as well as rock concerts. The blue grass festival has had performances in the hall as well.
Schools have used the facility for science fairs, FBLA conferences and many other events.
When the gym was opened, it held many volleyball tournaments as well as the annual basketball events. There was never a junior boys tournament at Northark because Valley Springs held that event that brought more than 25 teams to Boone County. But Pioneer Pavilion was home to a junior girls tournament as well as the senior boys and senior girls events.
At one point in the girls tournament there were two different divisions in the event because of the number of schools from a vast range of classifications.
Nothing has put Pioneer Pavilion on the map more than the National Junior College Athletic Association's national women's basketball tournament.
Schools from across the country came to Harrison to play for a national title. The city, college and facility were in the national spotlight for things that brought honor to the community.
The years have brought change to Pioneer Pavilion, but the pride that I feel for the facility is still strong. I am proud to have played in one of the first games held there.
Pioneer Pavilion, you don't look a day over 25, and I mean that. Note: I didn’t say anything about Bardwell here. My words or actions in this column can not be used against me.
Jeff Brasel is the sports editor of the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at jeffb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/jeffbrasel .
