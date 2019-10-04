SEARCY — Harding Academy had just moved into the Class 3A rankings this week. They were hoping to make it a second week, but standing in the way was Yellville-Summit.
Friday night in Searcy, the Wildcats defeated the Panthers, 52-18.
With the win, Harding Academy moves to 5-0 in league play and more importantly the squad is 2-0 in the 3A-2.
Yellville-Summit falls to 0-2 in league play and is 0-5 overall.
Harding started to roll early. The Wildcats put seven touchdowns on the board in the first half.
Yellville-Summit managed two scores in the opening two quarters. The score at halftime was 49-12.
The Panthers are at home on Friday facing Rector in an non-conference contest. Harding Academy will be at home against Mountain View in a conference game.
