PEA RIDGE — When all of the lead changes in a game happen in the first quarter, there is usually trouble for one team.
Unfortunately for Harrison, it was the Goblins on the short end of the scoreboard when facing Pea Ridge in 4A-1 action. Pea Ridge defeated Harrison, 75-63.
Harrison falls to 3-4 in conference action while dropping to 10-13 overall. Pea Ridge remains unbeaten in conference play at 7-0 and they are 15-4 overall.
It was a battle of last season’s championship game of the district tournament. This time Pea Ridge took advantage of Harrison’s lack of height. With the Goblins having to sag into the paint for defense it allowed the Blackhawks to utilize its outside game. Pea Ridge hit six 3-pointers after taking passes from the paint.
Harrison cut the Pea Ridge lead to 39-38 midway through the third period.
The Blackhawks responded with a 20-4 run. Pea Ridge scored the first four points of the run to go ahead by six.
Logan Plumlee hit a shot to make it a four point lead, Pea Ridge scored the next seven points.
Gatlin James ended the third period with a steal and a layup to make it a 51-42 contest heading into the fourth period.
Pea Ridge scored eight points in the fourth quarter to move ahead, 59-42.
Timber Crenwelge hit two free throws to put Harrison into the mix on offense again.
With 3:29 left in the game, Harrison made a small run. Plumlee hit another trey from the left corner and then Ben Elliott had a steal and a layup off of the Harrison press.
Over the last 2:26 of the game, the Blackhawks hit 8-of-8 free throws.
Harrison was able to cut the Pea Ridge lead to 10 points after Ethan Edwards hit five straight points.
Pea Ridge opened the game with a 6-0 lead.
The Goblins answered with 10 straight points. Plumlee opened the run with a trey that was followed by another 3-pointer this time from James at the left wing.
Elliott gave the Goblins the first lead of the game at 8-6 after hitting a shot in the middle of the paint.
Bryce Bonds ended the run with a bucket to give Harrison at 10-6 advantage.
The next five points were scored by Pea Ridge to take a one-point lead. Plumlee stroked another trey to give Harrison’s its last lead of the game at 13-11.
Pea Ridge hit a trey to move ahead 14-13 after one.
After a Blackhawk score to start the second period, Bonds tied the contest with a trey with 7:10 left in the game.
At the conclusion of the second period, Elliott scored five straight points to cut the Blackhawk lead to 30-25 at halftime.
Harrison’s first three baskets of the second half were 3-pointers. Plumlee had the first two and Crenwelge had the last one. It pulled the Goblins within, 36-34.
Leading Harrison in scoring was Plumlee and Elliottt with 18 points each. Crenwelge added nine, Edwards eight and Bonds and James five apiece.
