It has been an interesting time in getting schedules ready for the COVID-19 basketball season.
In the spring, Harrison’s basketball schedule didn’t have a home a game listed for the first semester.
However, the virus has changed things and now the Goblins have four games at home.
The first game of the season is on Tuesday night at Goblin Arena. Harrison will do battle with Bentonville West. Game time is at 6 p.m.
This will mark the first game with Kristian Williams on the bench for the Lady Goblins. Williams takes over for long-time Lady Goblin coach Doug Young, who retired at the end of last season.
Harrison graduate David Stahler is back to lead the Goblins this year. Harrison will not be at full strength as part of the squad is still playing football for the Goblins.
Remaining home games this semester include Dec. 4 against Pottsville; Dec. 8 against Fayetteville’s boys; and Dec. 10 against Rogers Heritage.
The Lady Goblins were scheduled to play Flippin at Goblin Arena on Nov. 20. That contest has been moved to Flippin due to the Goblins opening the Class 5A football playoffs at home.
Harrison will start 4A-1 play on Dec. 18 this season. Both teams will travel to Prairie Grove.
Junior Varsity contests have not been determined yet. These contests will be scheduled approximately a week before the games will be held.
Harrison will be selling its senior high tickets online at harrisongoblins.com. There are only 500 home team tickets for events at Goblin Arena. The visitors get 100 tickets for games held at Harrison. Should the visitors not use all of its tickets, they will be sold to Harrison fans.
Junior high contests will have ticket sells at the door.
There has been another change to the Goblin schedule. Tuesday Nov. 17 will be a Lady Goblin contest only. Harrison is schedule to play at Springdale Har-Ber that night. The Wildcats are quarantined making it a girls night.
Thursday night Harrison will travel to Greenbrier. This contest will be a benefit contest.
