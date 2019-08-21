The yellow balls were flying around the Harrison Country Club on Tuesday afternoon.
Bergman and Harrison tennis teams met in the season opener for each squad. When the rackets were placed back in the bags, Harrison won the girls match, 7-0, and the Goblins won the boys match, 4-2.
Senior Girls
The Harrison girls managed to escape with seven match wins over Bergman.
Harrison’s Elise Bell and Abby Borland each recorded an 8-0 win in single play. Bell defeated Ashley Angel while Borland downed Emily Wagoner.
In the third single’s match, Harrison’s Shayne Gilliam was pushed by Caroline Jackson. Gilliam defeated Jackson, 9-8. The tie-breaker set finished 7-5.
In doubles play, Lindsey Ward and Isabel McNutt of Harrison teamed up to down Kara Ponder and Maddie Holt, 8-3.
Kylie Anderson and Camryn Casey of Harrison defeated Megan Honeycutt and Kimberly Smith, 8-3.
Harrison’s Faith Trammell and Chloe Regan played two matches on the day. The squad won both opportunities by the same score of 6-4. They defeated Ashley Phifer and Faith Edger in the first match and then Madeline Moon and Daizie Riggs in the second match.
Senior Boys
Harrison won two single matches and two double matches on the way to posting a 4-2 win over Bergman.
In singles play, Donnie Armstrong of Harrison defeated Austin Dixon, 8-0.
Harrison’s Ethan Bell then picked up an 8-2 win over Campbell Lewis of Bergman.
Dixon recorded a 6-4 win over Harrison’s Mason Harrison.
A.J. Van Lear and Matt Mahler recorded Bergman’s double win. They defeated Will Mahoney and Joey Adams, 8-0.
Conner Phillips and Andrew Dirst of Harrison teamed up to defeat Asher Fultz and Jacob Edmonson, 8-4.
Brady Winkle and Grayson Dupre of Harrison recorded an 8-1 win over Elijah Royce and Jace Curtis to round out the day.
Bergman will travel to Mountain Home on Thursday for more action while the Harrison teams will play Greenwood at Arkansas Tech that same day.
