BERRYVILLE — First round action in the 4A-1 Junior High District Tournament at Bobcat Arena was good for the Heart of the Ozarks teams involved on Saturday.
Harrison’s Junior Goblins advanced with a 44-40 win over Pea Ridge. Berryville’s Junior Bobcats took a 55-29 win against Shiloh Christian.
Berryville and Harrison played each other on Monday evening for a spot in the championship game.
Harrison’s Junior Lady Goblins moved on with a 34-23 victory against Huntsville.
Junior Boys
Harrison 44, Pea Ridge 40
The Junior Goblins maintained an early lead en route to a 44-40 win against the Junior Blackhawks of Pea Ridge.
Harrison built an 11-4 lead early and stretched it slightly to a 23-15 halftime advantage.
Pea Ridge outscored Harrison by an 11-10 score in the third and 14-11 in the final frame but couldn’t get ahead of the Junior Goblins in a 44-40 Harrison win.
Blake Shrum led Harrison with 11 points. Phoenix Whitney added nine, Owen Styles and Abe Estes seven apiece, Kason Hilligoss and Treyvan Sullivan four apiece and Kason Rogers two.
Berryville 55, Shiloh Christian 29
The Junior Bobcats increased their lead at every break and advanced in the tournament with a 55-29 win over the Junior Saints.
Berryville, who is the top seed in the tournament, held a double-digit lead early with a 13-3 edge at the end of the first and a 30-11 halftime lead.
Berryville outscored Shiloh Christian by a 25-18 score in the second half to take the win.
Jake Wilson amassed 23 points in the Berryville win. Nate Allen added 11 points, Jack Dignan six, D.J. Colbert and Lucas Pierce four each, Ashton Blok and Kanon Coatney three apiece and Chet Hudgens one.
Junior Girls
The Junior Lady Goblins steadily increased their lead against Huntsville and finished with a 34-23 win to advance to the quarterfinals.
Both teams were knotted at 2 apiece at the first break and Harrison held the lead at halftime, 10-8.
Harrison outscored Huntsville by a 10-6 score in the third and 14-9 in the fourth to earn the victory.
Clare Barger led the way with 13 Harrison points. Shaylee Ward added eight, Reese Ricketts seven and Claire Cecil six.
