Harrison has dug itself a hole in the 4A-1 East division.
The Goblins are currently in last place in the East with three matches to go in the regular season. However, the team could still be cruising into first place tie if they take care of business and things fall into place.
Harrison will have to win all three remaining conference games as they are 2.5 games behind Shiloh Christian. They trail by three games in the win column to the Saints.
Standing between Harrison and first place are Huntsville and Berryville. The Bobcats defeated Harrison for the second time this season on Tuesday night and own the tie-breaker over the Goblins.
Huntsville and Harrison tangle Friday night for the second time. The game is at Huntsville and the Eagles defeated Harrison in Goblin Arena.
On the other side of the conference, things are little more clear as to who is the top team in the league.
Pea Ridge has a three game lead over Farmington. The Cardinals have a game lead of Prairie Grove.
Gravette is in a solid fourth place with Gentry in last place.
The winners of both divisions get a trip to the semifinals of the district tournament. That will give the teams an automatic bid to the Class 4A North Region being played at Berryville this season.
The 4A-1 District Tournament is being held at Prairie Grove beginning the week of February 17.
Regionals start on Feb. 26 and conclude on Feb. 29.
4A-1 Standings
Boys
East
Team Conf. Overall
Shiloh Christian 6-3 13-9
Huntsville 5-3 15-8
Berryville 4-5 16-8
Harrison 3-5 10-14
West
Pea Ridge 9-0 17-4
Farmington 6-3 13-8
Prairie Grove 5-4 11-10
Gravette 2-7 12-11
Gentry 0-10 13-11
Schedule
Feb. 7
Harrison @ Huntsville
Shiloh Christian @ Berryville
Farmington @ Gravette
Prairie Grove @ Pea Ridge
Feb. 11
Harrison @ Shiloh Christian
Huntsville @ Pea Ridge
Gentry @ Farmington
Gravette @ Prairie Grove
Feb. 14
Farmington @ Harrison
Berryville @ Huntsville
Pea Ridge @ Gravette
Prairie Grove @ Gentry
