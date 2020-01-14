NORTH LITTLE ROCK — After sharing the No. 10 spot last week, the Harrison Lady Goblins are not sharing this week.
In the Arkansas Sports Media High School Basketball Poll, the Lady Goblins are in sole possession of tenth place in the overall poll.
The top four teams remained the same in the overall poll.
Fort Smith Northside, Bentonville, Conway and Nettleton all held the top four spots in that order.
Cabot moved from No. 6 to No. 5 and Batesville, who was No. 5, dropped to No. 6.
Fayetteville remained No. 7 while Little Rock Christian, Vilonia and Harrison round out the poll.
There were no changes in the Class 6 polls as Fort Smith Northside led the charge.
In Class 5A, a loss by Greenwood created a shakeup. Jonesboro Nettleton remained at the top, but Little Rock Christian moved to the No. 2 position. Vilonia is up two spots to No. 3 while Greenwood and West Memphis round out the poll.
Defending Class 4A champion Batesville is at the top of that classification again. Harrison is second, Star City third, Farmington fourth and Pulaski Academy fifth.
Berryville received a vote in the polls.
There was some shakeup in the Class 3A polls. Valley Springs, who was No. 2 last week fell to No. 5 this week after suffering two losses.
Bergman was No. 5 in the polls, but fell out of the rankings this week.
Mountain View remained at the top of the polls. The Lady Yellow Jackets defeated Valley Springs and Bergman last week. Central Arkansas Christian moved into the No. 2 spot while Charleston jumped into the polls at No. 3 and Hoxie at No. 4.
Bergman received eight votes.
There were no changes in the Class 2A polls as Melbourne led the way.
In Class 1A, No. 3 Mount Vernon-Enola moved up from the No. 4 spot while Concord, who was No. 3 last week, fell to No. 4.
Viola is still No. 1 and Kirby is No. 2.
Alpena received two votes in poll.
Arkansas Sports Media Girls High School Basketball Poll
Following is the Overall Top 10 girls high school basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending January 11. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings:
OVERALL
1. FS Northside (9) 12-3 131 1
2. Bentonville (3) 12-1 128 2
3. Conway (3) 12-3 127 3
4. Nettleton (1) 14-2 111 4
5. Cabot 13-1 101 6
6. Batesville (1) 16-1 93 5
7. Fayetteville 11-3 86 7
8. LR Christian 11-2 39 10
9. Vilonia 13-1 31 9
10. Harrison 16-1 28 10
Others receiving votes: Pulaski Academy 16, Mountain View 14, Star city 12, Greenwood 10, Mountain Home 3, West Memphis 2 Jonesboro 2, Farmington 1.
CLASS 6A
1. FS Northside (8) 12-3 68 1
2. Bentonville (3) 12-1 58 2
3. Conway (5) 12-3 57 3
4. Cabot (1) 13-1 39 4
5. Fayetteville 11-3 37 5
Others receiving votes: Rogers 1.
CLASS 5A
1. Nettleton (14) 14-2 82 1
2. LR Christian (1) 11-2 58 3
3. Vilonia (2) 13-1 45 5
4. Greenwood 10-4 33 2
5. West Memphis 12-3 21 NR
Others receiving votes: Mountain Home 11, Jonesboro 4, Hot Springs Lakeside 1.
CLASS 4A
1. Batesville (16) 16-1 84 1
2. Harrison (1) 16-1 55 2
3. Star City 17-0 42 3
4. Farmington 16-3 37 4
5. Pulaski Academy 12-2 25 5
Others receiving votes: Southside Batesville 9, Pea Ridge 2, West Helena 2, Berryville 1.
CLASS 3A
1. Mountain View (16) 14-1 83 1
2. Central Ark. Christian 15-3 56 3
3. Charleston (1) 13-2 32 NR
4. Hoxie 11-3 28 NR
5. Valley Springs 19-5 25 2
Others receiving votes: Lamar 19, Bergman 8, West Helena, Mayflower 1, Centerpoint 1.
CLASS 2A
1. Melbourne (16) 13-2 84 1
2. Quitman (1) 12-2 65 2
3. Bigelow 14-2 42 3
4. Marmaduke 18-7 35 4
5. Riverside 13-6 14 5
Others receiving votes: Earle 7, Poyen 5, Acorn 2, Danville 1.
CLASS 1A
1. Viola (12) 23-2 79 1
2. Kirby (2) 20-4 56 2
3. Mount Vernon-Enola (3) 20-2 47 4
4. Concord 15-3 44 3
5. Emerson 18-2 17 5
Others receiving votes: West Side Greers Ferry 6, Mammoth Spring 3, Alpena 2, Ouachita 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.