Harrison County Club was busy with high school golf on Monday afternoon.
The Goblins and Lady Goblins of Harrison High School entertained Clarksville and Gravette in friendly competition.
When the day was over, the Lady Goblins defeated Gravette by three strokes to claim the win while the Goblins won the day.
All play was nine-holes.
Senior Girls
The Harrison senior girls were all within four strokes of each other on the way to posting a victory.
Harrison finished with a 139 while Gravette ended with a 142 and Clarksville a 171.
Thea Norcross and Ella Kaye Spry led the Harrison charge with a 46 each. Halle Marseilles carded a 47 to round out the scoring. Riley Richardson had a 49.
In junior varsity play, Ada Norcross shot a 49, Ava Marie Velasquez a 57 and Cooper Knoll a 64.
Senior Boys
Harrison dominated play in posting a 124 to take top billing.
Gravette was second with a 142 and Clarksville was third with a 161.
Ben Elliott led Harrison with a 39 while Max Payne carded a 41 and Nicholas Thiel a 44.
William Gray led the jayvee charge with a 41. Carter Ayers had a 45; Owen Styles, 47; Blaise Bonds, 50; Liam Dupre and Blake Shrum, 51 each; and Hayden Dart and Bryce Gilley 54 apiece.
