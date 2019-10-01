On Friday night at F.S. Garrison Stadium Harrison football fans watched one of the nation’s best high school football recruits in Jacolby Criswell.
Monday night in Goblin Arena, volleyball fans got to see one of the top volleyball players in the nation.
Florida signee Birdie Hendrickson of Logan-Rogersville, Mo. led her Wildcat team to a 25-11, 25-8, 25-17 win over Harrison.
The Lady Wildcat jayvee team defeated Harrison while the Harrison ninth-grade team posted a win over Logan-Rogersville.
Due to injuries, Harrison was running a new offense against the Lady Wildcats. By the time the third set rolled around, the squad began to make progress.
Grace Strode opened with a kill after taking a pass from Kori Parker. Then Taylor Odom had a block to give the Lady Goblins a 2-0 lead.
Strode converted a quick set to tie the game at 3-3.
Olivia Ditmanson recorded another block before Sydney Sidani won a joust to give Harrison a 5-4 lead.
Ditmanson recorded an unassisted kill to give the Lady Goblins a 6-4 advantage.
The Wildcats moved about in front, but Ditmanson had a kill to tie the score at 8-8.
Working the backline, Ditmason scored to pull the Lady Goblins within, 12-10.
Strode had back-to-back kills to account for Harrison points.
Ditmanson had her fourth kill of the third set to pull the Lady Goblins within, 18-14. That was as close as they could get.
Strode led Harrison with seven kills and one block. Ditmanson had six kills and one block; Sidani one kill and one joust; Parker and Claire Curtis one kill each and Odom one block.
Parker had 12 assists. Jasmine Armer and Odom had one each.
