BERRYVILLE — In the old beliefs of the basketball world, the phrase it is hard to beat a team the third time is heard.
Saturday night, the Harrison Lady Goblins were hoping this was true. But, in the end for the third weekend in a row, Farmington defeated Harrison. The Lady Cardinals won the contest, 63-52.
Coming into the fourth period, Harrison was trailing Farmington, 44-36.
The two teams traded scores after Farmington began the fourth with two free throws.
Kenzie Parker scored for Harrison on a baseline drive.
Farmington collected an offensive rebound and put two points on the board, but Sydney Shrum drove into the paint and put up a shot. She was fouled on the play.
After Shrum hit her free throw, the Lady Goblins were within, 48-41, with 6:32 left in the game.
Not wasting any time, Farmington drained a trey just 14 seconds later and held a double-digit lead.
Harrison responded with the next eight points. Marion Groberg hit a mid-range jumper and Caroline Cecil put in two points.
With 5:16 left in the game, Mariah Hudson nailed a 3-pointer. She was fouled on the shot and the junior hit her free throw to complete a raw four-point play.
Only two points down, Harrison’s offense went cold. The Lady Goblins only managed one more score the rest of the game.
However, Harrison was not out of the contest. The team trailed by eight points when Shrum hit a trey with 1:26 remaining. Harrison trailed by five at 57-52.
Farmington answered the shot quickly and then finished the game with four free throws.
The Lady Goblins moved ahead, 9-3, in the first period after Hudson and Brynn Oleson scored.
Harrison led 17-15 after the first period.
Harrison scored its eight second quarter points in the first 3:32 of the period. They held on to secure a tie at halftime at 25.
Groberg put Harrison ahead to start the third period, 27-25. She later hit a trey to tie the game at 30. Hudson hit a 3-pointer at the 4:27 mark to give the Lady Goblins its last lead at 33-32.
Farmington scored the next 12 points before Shrum hit a trey to end the third.
Leading Harrison in scoring was Hudson with 13 points. Shrum pitched in 12, Groberg 10, Parker and Oleson six each and Cecil five.
Semifinals
Harrison 47, Ozark 29
The Lady Goblins held Ozark to five combined points in the second and third period on the way to posting a 47-29 win.
Ozark led Harrison, 9-7, after the first period before the Lady Goblins started to score points. In the second frame, Harrison hit five treys. Cecil had two of those and Shrum, Hudson and Maggie Salmon each hit one.
The Lady Goblins led the Lady Hillbillies, 23-12.
In the third period, Harrison outscored Ozark, 10-2, with Oleson scoring four of those and Hudson hitting a 3-point play and Shrum a trey.
Harrison nailed 10-of-11 free throw attempts in the fourth period to seal the victory.
Shrum led Harrison with 13 points. Oleson added 10, Cecil nine, Hudson six, Salmon three and Madison Bell, Groberg and Parker two each.
