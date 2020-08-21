MOUNTAIN HOME — The Zoysia fairways at Big Creek Golf and Country Club in Mountain Home seen its share of high school golfers on Wednesday.
Harrison traveled east for a showdown with Mountain Home and Salem. The Goblins and Lady Goblins each came away with a second place finish after 18 holes.
Senior Girls
The home team Lady Bombers of Mountain Home earned the top spot with a score of 242 while Harrison completed their card shooting a 256, good for second place. Salem tallied a 292 on the day.
Riley Richardson was one stroke short of medalist honors and had the low score for the Lady Goblins shooting a 79. Halle Marseilles carded an 85 and Ella Kaye Spry shot a 92.
Senior Boys
Mountain Home had two players shoot in the low 80’s and ran away with the win. The Bombers totaled a score of 350 and finished atop the leaderboard. The Goblins claimed second with a 427 and Salem ended with a 507.
Nicholas Thiel tallied a 98 to lead the Harrison team. Reggie Grant shot a 107 while Blaise Bonds and Owen Styles carded a 111 each. Carter Ayers finished with a 115.
Harrison plays again on Monday when they travel to Highlands Country Club at Bella Vista to face Farmington, Gentry, Shiloh Christian and Gravette for conference action.
(0) comments
