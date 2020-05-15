As a staple in the Boone County social and activities community, the Harrison Country Club has continued to evolve since its inception in 1927.
However, with each season on the greens recently, the fellowship of the members at the historic clubhouse has been growing younger.
Neal Corral, Golf Pro and General Manager, has seen positive changes during his tenure with the country club.
“I think that Harrison is getting younger because our influx is getting younger,” Corral commented about the diverse ages of the members. “During my 13 years here, 60 plus is the average age and that number is coming down.
“I think membership camaraderie is what keeps people coming, along with the staying members,” Corral commented about the companionship at the club. “It’s a place they can look forward to coming and keeps people active while having a place to go to get exercise and be social.”
As a private club pushing an aggressive promotion with more than 275 current members, the golf course is staying busy with golfers and fellow patrons. Some of the members have a set tee time everyday as part of their plan to stay active.
The main feature of the club is the 6,066 yard 18-hole par 70 golf course with Bermuda fairways and Bent Grass greens.
“Hole placement is regularly changed to create different challenges,” Corral commented about the course. “The greens provide the biggest challenge, they are undulating and fast.”
The course is also currently undergoing enhancements to the bunkers, landscaping and flowerbeds with wildflowers that add to the ambiance of the golfing experience.
League play is a popular attraction for the growing constituents and has options for men, women, couples or groups.
“League gives our members fun activities to enjoy doing each week,” said Corral. “It’s very well attended with limited league fees.”
The Harrison and Alpena high school teams both have golf memberships and use it frequently. Postseason along with regular season matches are hosted routinely on the course. Harrison has recorded three state titles and won 12 district titles since joining the club and practicing at the facility.
Adjoining the course is the 180-yard driving range which is included with all memberships and is rentable to the public.
There are many tournaments throughout the course of the year and the HCC has routinely sponsored charities and benefits around the community while raising in excess of $75,000 annually.
With all of the splendor that the course at the country club has to offer, Corral noted that it was just scratching the surface.
“You can have a golf course,” he said. “But we have so much more than that.”
Indeed HCC does.
From the newly designed clubhouse with flat screen TV’s and a view of the town at an elevated level on the patio to a highly decorated restaurant at “On the Greens” where every Friday night is a fine-dining experience with special menus.
“The restaurant has a full bar and serves breakfast, lunch and dinner,” Corral noted. “Members and guests are welcomed to visit the restaurant. We open the doors for anyone to come try us out and find out more about membership options.”
The clubhouse also features a Banquet Hall that seats up to 100 people comfortably.
“It’s a great venue for gatherings, weddings, banquets and private meetings,” Corral continued. “We offer catered food and a specialized room setup according to your needs. There are also special events such as brunches during major holidays.”
The amenities of the clubhouse continue with the useful Pro Shop.
“We carry a variety of brands of clubs and golf equipment along with many accessories,” Corral commented on the vastness of the store. “And there is always a conversation striking up about techniques, equipment or drills for improvement.”
Advice flows from the Pro Shop toward the golf course and all the way to the newly lighted tennis courts.
As with golf, personal teaching sessions are available for tennis and league play is accessible to those that are interested. Even pickleball is making a noticeable presence at the club.
“Pickleball is the new sensation and we’ve had people join just because of the growing sport,” Corral commented. “There are 20 or so members who are active on a regular basis at the courts.”
Harrison and Bergman schools each have memberships and use the courts to host tennis matches during their season.
Apart from the sporting activities on the grounds, leisurely patrons will be drawn toward the swimming pool behind the first tee box. The popular attraction on hot sunny days is nine feet at the deepest end and narrows to a depth of three feet on the opposite side.
“The pool has on-site lifeguards while featuring pool furniture and umbrellas all the way around for sunning and relaxing,” Corral explained of the popular attraction.
Membership promotions are currently ongoing which includes access to all of the amenities.
“We strive to provide a family friendly environment at the country club that not only invites children to the club, but invites them on different levels,” Corral concluded. “It’s a very inviting place and people want to come here.”
The monthly membership is less than a couple rounds of golf and comes with all of the luxuries. The HCC also offers social memberships which includes all of the amenities minus the golf course.
For more information on dates and times or to inquire on membership options, visit theharrisoncountryclub.com or call 870-741-2443.
