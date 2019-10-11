A team that can create its own points in volleyball is a team that will win games.
Thursday night against Huntsville, Harrison scored 65 percent of its points on its own offense and defense in games played at Goblin Arena. That resulted in Harrison defeating the Lady Eagles, 25-15, 25-16, 25-13.
In other action, Harrison made a clean sweep of the night. Harrison won the junior varsity contest, 25-20, 25-6; the junior high match, 25-20, 25-13; and the seventh-grade game, 25-9, 22-15.
Harrison concluded the night with 25 kills and 14 aces. The Lady Goblins created 72 percent of their own points in the first set and 76 percent in the final set.
Beginning the set, Harrison’s points came from every where on the floor.
Harrison had six aces with three of those come in a streak from Rylee Fast. Fast moved a tight contest at 6-4 to 11-4 while she was serving up the aces.
After Huntsville broke the streak with a point. Brooke Stith started another streak. She had an ace and Olivia Ditmanson and Brenna Larson had a kill each and Kori Parker added a tip to push Harrison ahead, 16-5.
The Lady Goblins, who had two backline kills in the opening set, got one of those kills from backline player Jasmine Armer. She then toed the line and served up two aces to give the home team a double-digit lead at 19-8.
A Taylor Odom block followed by a Sydney Sidani kill ended the scoring.
Harrison began each set with a kill. She had three kills to open the second set. Her third kill tied the contest at 5-5.
Armer then took over and served two aces to put Harrison ahead, 7-5.
Huntsville didn’t go away. The Lady Eagles kept the contest close until Ditmanson had a kill to start a Harrison scoring streak that saw the Lady Eagles help Harrison with hitting errors.
The final set saw Harrison turn offensive. The Lady Goblins scored 10 of their first 11 points.
Strode started with a kill that was followed by a tip from Ditmanson.
Even though Huntsville took a 6-2 lead, Harrison still was busy. Ditmanson had back-to-back backline kills and Strode added an ace.
Claire Curtis had three kills with Sidani adding one of her own.
Kori Parker ended the run with a dink to complete a 9-1 run.
Harrison’s defense was solid to conclude the contest. A Ditmanson tip put the Lady Goblins ahead, 19-11. Harrison finished with three blocks with one each coming from Strode, Curtis and Odom.
Harrison hits the road on Tuesday as they travel to Shiloh Christian in Springdale. The team will honor three seniors on Senior Night Thursday against Farmington.
Leading Harrison was Strode with nine kills, one block and two aces.
Ditmanson added six kills, two tips and one ace; Armer three kills and five aces; Sidani three kills, one tip and one block; Fast four aces; Curtis three kills and one block; Parker two tips; Odom two blocks, Stith two aces; and Larson one kill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.