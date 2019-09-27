F.S. Garrison Stadium is in its 11th season of football.
Friday night's game between Morrilton and Harrison may have been the best game played in the stadium.
Harrison was able to withstand a late game drive by the Devil Dogs to post a 39-34 win.
The Goblins gained the lead at 39-34 with 5:04 left in the game. Gabe Huskey had a determined run to score and put Harrison ahead.
After the Goblins took the lead, senior Rilee Jones kicked the ball off for Harrison. He had a nice kick that stayed in bounds. A Morrilton player picked up the ball and stepped out of bounds at the 2 yard line. That put Morrilton 98 yards from the lead.
The Devil Dogs worked their way down the field quickly, but a holding call negated a long gain for Morrilton.
Morrilton wasn't going away. The Devil Dogs worked their way to the 12-yard line with a second-and-6.
With just over a minute left in the games, the Devil Dogs were looking for a score.
Colin Ballard stepped up big for Harrison. The senior sacked Morrilton quarterback Jacolby Criswell for a 15 yard loss forcing the Devil Dogs to a third-and-21.
The Criswell pass was incomplete to stop the clock with 38 seconds left.
Morrilton needed 21 yards to pick up a first down or 27 yards for a touchdown. Criswell lined up the final play for his team and launched a ball into triple coverage. The ball fell to the ground giving the Goblins possession of the pigskin.
The Devil Dogs had all three of their timeouts left so Harrison had to pick up a first down or Morrilton would get the ball back with a little time remaining.
Harrison rushed the ball and Morrilton stopped the clock with 24.4 seconds and again with 20.6 seconds. Facing a third-and-7, Huskey got the ball and picked up 14 yards to seal the Harrison win.
With the win, Harrison moves to 4-0 on the season and Morrilton falls to 2-2. The Goblins are 1-0 in 5A-West play and Morrilton is now 0-1.
Coming into the game, Harrison was the No. 1 team in Class 5A with Morrilton being the No. 4 team. Harrison is the No. 7 team overall in Arkansas.
Harrison started the game like it has so often, with a long drive in a short period of time.
It took Harrison 54 seconds to drive 61 yards. Ben Johnson had a 5-yard gain before Huskey picked up 52 yards to move to the 4. Huskey finished the drive from the 4.
Morrilton answered the Harrison drive. They finished with a 32-yard touchdown pass to tie the score at 7-7.
After a stalled Goblin drive, the Devil Dogs grabbed a 14-7 lead. The score ended there after the first period.
Morrilton moved their lead to 21-7 with 9:19 left after having a short field thanks to a Harrison fumble.
The next Harrison drive resulted in another touchdown as Johnson scored from 6 yards out. Johnson highlighted the drive with a 53-yard pick up.
It was a 21-14 contest at halftime in favor of the visitors.
The Goblins came out of halftime on fire.
Huskey ran for 6 yards and a touchdown with Max Payne completing his third point after attempt to tie the contest at 21.
Morrilton wasn't going away; the Devil Dogs scored quickly to go back ahead by a touchdown.
Johnson then had another short run to find pay dirt for Harrison. The Goblins attempted a two-point conversion that was stopped to leave Morrilton ahead, 28-27.
The Devil Dogs scored their last points of the contest in the third period with 3:18 remaining. Morrilton missed the extra point to hold a 34-27 advantage.
Harrison was able to get one more score in the third period when Huskey ran into the end zone from 2 yards out with 48 seconds left. The point after attempt was no good leaving the Devil Dogs in front, 34-33, entering the last frame.
Harrison's defense held Morrilton in the final period. Harrison blocked a punt to give the Goblins a very short field for the Huskey touchdown to win the game.
With only a five-point lead, Harrison attempted another two-point conversion, but it was unsuccessful.
Harrison will hit the road on Friday traveling to Clarksville to face the Panthers. Clarksville fell to Farmington in the league opener for both teams. It was Clarksville's first loss of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.