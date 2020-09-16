Harrison hit the ball hard and often to establish control of its 4A-1 matchup with Gravette on Tuesday night at Harrison High School’s Goblin Arena.
It was a quick three-set win for Harrison as they defeated the Lady Lions, 25-11, 25-20, 25-13.
In other action, Harrison’s eighth-grade team defeated Gravette’s ninth-grade squad, 25-22, 25-21. Gravette’s eighth-grade team defeated Harrison’s eighth-grade junior varsity team, 25-23, 16-15, in a time-shorten contest.
In the varsity match Harrison scored 11 of its first 13 points with offensive plays. Taylor Odom started the night with a kill that was followed by one from Olivia Ditmanson.
Reese Ricketts pounded the floor with a ball that was followed by Odom’s second kill of the night.
Sydney Sidani took a pass from Ricketts, who was on the back line, and turned it into a 7-4 Harrison lead.
Ricketts then served up back-to-back aces before Brenna Larson made the count 10-4 in favor of Harrison.
After Gravette scored, Kori Parker took her time and found a hole in the Gravette defense with a tip. Ricketts had another backline pass that resulted in a Ditmanson kill and a 13-5 Harrison lead.
Harrison’s defense had three blocks the second half of the set with Odom getting two of those and Ditmanson getting the other one. Sidani and Ricketts each added two more kills for Harrison to seal the contest.
Harrison coach April Mattix played with the team’s offense and defense in the second set. Gravette held a lead through the midway point, but Harrison took control of the set late.
Odom had a block to tie the contest at 13 and later Ricketts had a kill to make it an 18-15 contest.
Gravette stayed close, but Brooke Stith served up her second ace of the set to give Harrison a 21-19 lead.
Ditmanson put the game away with a kill.
Harrison jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the final set as Ditmanson had a kill and Sydni Dufresne added an ace.
With the set tied at 4, Odom and Sidani each had a block to keep Gravette’s offense honest. Later, Sidani had a kill and Stith served up an ace to give Harrison an 11-6 advantage.
Ditmanson and Ricketts had two kills each and Odom and Parker added one apiece to finish the conference win.
Leading Harrison in scoring was Ricketts with seven kills and two aces. Odom had four kills and four blocks; Sidani six kills and one block; Ditmanson five kills; Parker one kill, one tip and one ace; Stith three aces; Dufresne and Jasmine Armer one ace each and Larson one kill.
Harrison will be back at home on Thursday night at 4:45 when they host Farmington for junior varsity and varsity action.
