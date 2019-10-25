The Harrison Goblins had homecoming at F.S. Garrison Stadium on Friday night against 5A-West rival Alma Airedales. It might have have been a cold night, but the Goblins did not let that slow them down as they continued their winning ways notching a 35-0 victory over Alma.
Hard-nose defense and efficient offense was the story for Harrison.
Harrison’s first drive was a rushing attack that went 76 total yards on 10 plays in just under 4 minutes. Gabe Huskey took the direct snap from 3 yards out to put the Goblins on the scoreboard. The PAT by Max Payne was good.
The score after the first quarter was 7-0.
After two big defensive stops by Bryant Ulrich and Brody Gilliam on third and fourth down respectively, the Goblins got the ball back. Then seven plays later Huskey finished off the 51-yard drive with his second score. PAT by Payne was good making the score 14-0.
Rilee Jones made the next defensive stop with an interception on the first play of Alma’s next drive.
Huskey scored again with a scamper up the middle on the first play from 34 yards out. The score was 20-0 with 8:39 left in the half.
After the next three-and-out possession for the Airedales, Harrison put up their last touchdown for the half. Quarterback Ben Johnson found Colton Shaver for a 19-yard touchdown strike. Shaver would then take the fake PAT try and pass to Ulrich for the successful two-point conversion.
Harrison led at halftime, 28-0.
The Goblins received the ball to start the second half. The first play handoff was given to Huskey who took it in from 66 yards out for his fourth touchdown. The final score was then set at 35-0 after the PAT at 11:44 left in the third quarter.
The Arkansas Good Sportsmanship Rule was then in effect for the rest of the game.
With the win Harrison remains atop the 5A-West with a 5-0 record and 8-0 overall. They travel to Huntsville next Friday night at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
