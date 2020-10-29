It was a special season for the Harrison High School volleyball team. They went through tragedy and had several highs in the season.
Participating in the Class 4A State Volleyball Tournament at Valley View High School in Jonesboro, the Lady Goblins won their first match against Morrilton before falling to Brookland in the quarterfinals.
“I feel like Morrilton was better than they have been,” said Harrison veteran coach April Mattix. “Brookland is always scrappy. I’d say the performance we saw at state was the same as years before.”
In the state tournament, the Lady Goblins never played to their level of skills.
“Against Morrilton, we won, but never really played up to our ability,” started Mattix about the squad. “In the second round against Brookland we could never stop their momentum or catch a break. We struggled getting things rolling. Brookland is a solid well coached team. Nerves might have gotten to them as I know we are a better team than how we played at state.”
The coach did point to the highlight of the team in the district tournament. The Lady Goblins finished second in the 4A-Northwest race and then worked its way to the finals.
“When we finished in second place in the conference and district tournaments,” answered the coach when asked about the highlights of the season. “I feel like my favorite games this season were against Pea Ridge and Shiloh Christian. The girls really worked hard and enjoyed the games.”
Harrison defeated Pea Ridge in the semifinals of the district tournament in three sets before falling to Shiloh Christian in four.
The Lady Goblins lose five seniors this season. Jasmine Armer, Olivia Ditmanson, Sydni Dufresne, Katie Estes and Rylee Fast all say goodbye to the Lady Goblins.
“I will miss this group of hard working seniors so much,” said Mattix. “They were always smiling and a joy to be around. Three of the five seniors started from 10th grade unto this season. They all contributed to our team.”
This season has brought about challenges for the Lady Goblins. The COVID-19 situation delayed working as a team and in the middle of the season the father of Mattix passed away.
“2020 has been an unusual year,” started the coach when reflecting on the season. “I am so grateful we had the opportunity to play this season even though it was a unique time. We started this season’s practice on June 1, but we could not play six-on-six until August. This team and season was without drama and I tremendously enjoyed coaching this group of girls.”
Mattix was pleased with the maturity of the young ladies.
“They pushed through the season,” she said. “They stayed focused when I was out with my dad. They pushed to reach their goals. I am very proud of this group and all that they accomplished.”
The underclassmen for Harrison’s volleyball team includes: Taylor Odom; Kori Parker; Ashten Casey; Brenna Larson; Reese Ricketts; Katy Gass; Brooke Stith; Sophia Mathis; Ansley Washam; Mariah Lizarda; Sydney Sidani; Kayton Moore; Kinzie Criner; Sydney Hobson; Chasey Hudson; Rylee Myers; Emma Ramsey; Anna Unwer; and Meadow Whiteside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.