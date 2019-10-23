HUNTSVILLE — It was win or go home for Harrison volleyball on Tuesday night in the 4A-Northwest District Volleyball Tournament.
Unfortunately for the Lady Goblins, it was go home. Harrison fell in the quarterfinals to Pea Ridge in the tournament being played in Huntsville, 25-23, 25-14, 25-23.
With the win, Pea Ridge earned a trip to the Class 4A State Volleyball Tournament in Morrilton. Berryville defeated Pea Ridge in the semifinals later Tuesday night.
The Lady Bobcats will play Shiloh Christian in the finals on Thursday evening.
In the final set of the season for Harrison, the Lady Goblins fell behind 12-4 after the Lady Blackhawks scored eight-straight points.
Brenna Larson had a kill to stop the run for Harrison, but a serving error gave the second seeded team from the conference’s west side an eight point lead again.
Harrison began to battle back.
Sydney Sidani scored with a tip and Olivia Ditmanson had a block to start a small Harrison 4-1 run.
Later Ditmanson had back-to-back kills as the Lady Goblins pulled within three points at 15-12.
Grace Strode had a tip and to keep Harrison in the contest.
An hitting error later in the match made it 20-16.
Rylee Fast scored with a tip to start a Harrison 5-0 run.
Larson had a kill and Fast an ace in the run that put Harrison ahead, 21-20.
Pea Ridge scored the next two points, but Harrison was the recipient of a serving error and Ditmanson had a block to give the Lady Goblins a 23-22 advantage.
However, that was the last points of the season for the Lady Goblins. A passing error and two coverage errors allowed Pea Ridge to earn the victory.
The Lady Goblins took control of the first set midway through the contest. Kori Parker had a tip and Strode blocked a Pea Ridge attack to give the Lady Goblins an 11-10 lead.
With the score tied at 11-11, Harrison started a 5-0 run. During the run, Parker served back-to-back aces.
Pea Ridge cut the Harrison lead back to two points, but the Lady Goblins moved back ahead by five after a Parker back row attack.
The score was sitting on 20-18 with Harrison leading when the Lady Goblins scored the next two points. The first came on a Taylor Odom kill and it was followed by a Ditmanson kill. Those two points gave Harrison a 22-18 advantage.
Things went downhill for Harrison at that point. The squad gave up a 7-1 run with its one point being a serving error by the Lady Blackhawks.
In the middle set, Harrison kept the contest close. Strode and Ditmanson had tips and Larson a kill as the score reached 10-10.
Ditmanson had another kill later as Harrison was within, 14-12 after the spike hit the floor.
Pea Ridge ended the set on an 11-2 run as Harrison scored on a serving error by the Lady Blackhawks and then an ace by Jasmine Armer.
Leading Harrison was Strode with four kills, three tips and two blocks. Ditmanson had four kills, two blocks and one tip; Parker two aces, one kill and one tip; Larson three kills; Fast one tip and one ace; Armer one ace; and Odom one kill.
