JONESBORO — After missing the state volleyball tournament last season, the Lady Goblins of Harrison showed why they are a top 10 program in Class 4A.
Harrison wrapped up the season in the Elite Eight of the Class 4A State Volleyball Tournament held at Valley View High School in Jonesboro.
Defeating Morrilton on Tuesday in the opening round, Harrison was beaten in the quarterfinals by Brookland.
Harrison lost to Brookland, 3-0, after defeating Morrilton, 3-1.
Brookland 3, Harrison 0
Harrison picked the wrong time to play Brookland as the Goblins lost. 3-0, 25-17, 25-15, 25-14.
In the final set Harrison started with solid play on the net.
Reese Ricketts power downed a ball for the first score of the set.
Later Ricketts had another kill to pull Harrison within, 4-3, of Brookland.
Rickett's third kill of the set was followed by a Lady Bearcat net foul to make it a 6-5 game.
That was close as Harrison would get. Brookland scored a 10-1 run with Harrison's only point coming on a kill by Olivia Ditmanson.
Harrison found points throughout the rest of the set.
Ditmanson had two more kills. Jasmine Armer served up two aces.
The last two offensive points of the season came from underclassmen. Brenna Larson had a kill and Kori Parker found the floor with a tip.
Harrison 3, Morrilton 1
In Harrison's opening match, the Lady Goblins pushed for the quarterfinals with a 3-1 win over Morrilton.
Harrison won the match, 25-19, 25-16, 21-25, 25-20.
The Lady Devil Dogs finished third in the 4A-Central. This marks the third year that the two former league teammates have played in different conferences.
Ricketts and Ditmanson led the team's offense with 14 kills each.
Armer had 33 digs with Brooke Stith adding 16 and Sydni Dufresne 15.
Ashten Casey had 22 assists for Harrison and Parker had 19.
Armer had 30 serving receptions.
Members of the Lady Goblins volleyball team are: Olivia Ditmanson; Jasmine Armer; Sydni Dufresne; Katie Estes; Rylee Fast; Taylor Odom; Kori Parker; Ashten Casey; Brenna Larson; Reese Ricketts; Katy Gass; Brooke Stith; Sophia Mathis; and Sydney Sidani.
