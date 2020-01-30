As the high school basketball year has two more weeks of regular season action, the Harrison girls and the Farmington girls are finding themselves in the driver’s seat of their respective divisions of the 4A-1.
Both teams have identical 7-0 marks and both teams have a two game lead over the second place team in each division.
Harrison is being chased by Berryville on the East side of the 4A-1. The Lady Bobcats are 5-2 and have a date with Harrison on Tuesday night.
A win by the Lady Goblins over Berryville would assure the squad of a trip to the Class 4A North Region Tournament. The winners of both divisions of the conference receive a bye to the semifinals of the district tournament.
Huntsville is third on the East with a 2-5 record and Shiloh Christian is fourth with a 0-7 mark.
Following Farmington on the West side is Gravette. The Lady Lions have a 5-2 mark in league play.
It will be a fight for third place in the West. Currently, Pea Ridge and Prairie Grove each have 2-5 marks in conference play and Gentry is a half game back with a 2-6 mark.
All six of Gentry’s losses have come at the hands of conference opponents as the squad is 16-6 overall.
The Lady Goblins are the No. 10 team in the Arkansas Sports Media High School Poll. Harrison is ranked as the No. 2 team in Class 4A. Farmington is No. 4 in Class 4A.
With nine teams in the conference, the league is divided into the divisions. The East has four squads and the West has five. During the conference season, teams in each division play home-and-home basketball games. Each team in the division plays members of the other division one time a year.
All of the games count in the league standings, however the members of the West will have one more league game than the East.
The entire postseason tournaments will be held within the boundaries of the conference. After the district tournament will be held at Prairie Grove, the regional tournament will be at Berryville and the state tournament will be at Farmington.
