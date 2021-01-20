SPRINGDALE — The Harrison Lady Goblins were in a giving and taking mood on Tuesday night in Springdale.
Facing Shiloh Christian, Harrison gave in the first period and took in the fourth period to leave the court with a 44-43 win over the Lady Saints.
The victory moves Harrison to 11-0 on the season and 5-0 in 4A-1 play.
Harrison's attitude of giving in the first period resulted in five assists and 10 points, but it was in the final period when the team took their victory.
Shiloh Christian moved ahead 39-33 with 5:21 left in the fourth period, but good teams find ways to win and Harrison did just that.
Maggie Salmon stepped up and doled out two assists at the beginning of the fourth period. Her second assist started an 8-0 run for Harrison.
Clare Barger was the recipiant of the second assist that cut the Shiloh Christian lead to four points. Barger scored the next Lady Goblin basket.
Alex Hill of Harrison scored the next two buckets inside. The first two-pointer tied the contest at 39 and the second one gave the Lady Goblins a 41-39 lead with 3:02 left.
Shiloh Christian didn't lay down. The Lady Saints tied the game on their next possession.
After both teams had unsuccessful visits to the offensive end, Hill was fouled inside and went to the free throw line. She connected on one toss to put the game on the odds.
It took the Lady Saints only 15 seconds to respond with a bucket to regain the lead and create the fourth lead change of the game.
Harrison's next trip to the offensive end was unfruitful.
Facing a one-point disadvantage, Harrison also had another situation. The squad had only two team fouls and needed to get to seven to send Shiloh Christian to the free throw line.
With 28.6 seconds left, the Lady Goblins increased that foul total to three. On the ensuing inbounds play, the Lady Saints threw the ball away and the Lady Goblins took advantage.
The basketball ended up in Hill's hands and dished to sophomore Barger. The 5-foot-7 combo guard scored in the paint with 20.8 seconds left in the contest. She was fouled on the play and had a chance to complete a three-point play.
Barger's free throw rattled off the rim and the Lady Saints had the basketball.
What was a disadvantage only 10 seconds earlier became an advantage for Harrison. The Lady Goblins turned to fouling to keep Shiloh Christian from advancing the ball up the court.
Harrison's sixth foul came with 7.3 seconds left in the game and the Lady Saints still had the basketball in the backcourt.
A third critical Shiloh Christian turnover in the final minutes of the game resulted in the Lady Goblins picking up the basketball and getting fouled with 1.6 seconds left.
Harrison was successful in the inbounds play to seal the victory.
The Lady Goblins have six players in the rotation that are very capable of draining the 3-ball. However, Tuesday night only one player hit any long shots. Salmon drained three treys with her first coming in the first period to start an 8-0 Harrison run.
Salmon's first shot came from a pass from Barger and the bucket tied the game at 3.
Brynn Oleson scored the next bucket after Mariah Hudson fed her the basketball. A Oleson pass to Hill sent the senior to the free throw line. Hill drained a charity toss to help the Lady Goblins double up Shiloh Christian, 6-3.
Barger earned her second assist of the night with a pass to Salmon and the Lady Goblins had their largest lead of the night at 8-3.
Barger scored her first basket of the evening after taking a pass from Hill.
With 18 seconds left in the first period, Shaylee Ward set the score at the final 8 minutes with a free throw as Harrison led, 11-8.
The Lady Goblins' offense didn't click in the second period. The team scored seven points with Barger scoring two field goals and Salmon draining her second trey of the night.
Harrison trailed, 20-18, at intermission.
Shiloh Christian opened the biggest lead of the game in the third period. The Lady Saints moved ahead, 31-22, midway through the frame.
Salmon started a small Harrison run with a trey that was followed by four points from Oleson to make it a 31-29 contest.
The Lady Saints closed out the third by outscoring Harrison, 4-2, with the two points coming from an offensive putback by Barger.
Leading Harrison in scoring was Barger with 14 points. Salmon added 11, Hill 10, Oleson eight and Ward one.
