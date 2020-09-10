Wednesday afternoon was led by Harrison on the golf course at the Harrison Country Club.
Harrison hosted Springdale and Valley Springs for nine holes of action and finished with the top spot in both divisions.
Riley Richardson won medalist honors on the senior girls scoreboard with a round of 42.
Reggie Grant led the Harrison Goblins’ team with a 45 while teammate Braden Tabor from the jayvee squad matched the score with a 45 of his own.
Senior Girls
Richardson’s 42 was followed closely by her teammates as the Lady Goblins put together a round of 130 as a team. Valley Springs shot a collective 154 on the day and Springdale was unable to complete a card with only one player available.
Halle Marseilles was one stroke behind Richardson with a 43 and Ella Kaye Spry was next after shooting a 45. Lauryn Tapley and Grace Green each tallied a 59.
Valley Springs was led by Nellie Jennings who totaled a 48. Stevie Jennings shot a 52 and Maura Moore completed the card with a 54. McKenzie Garrison shot a 57. The Lady Tigers also recorded scores from Landry King who finished with a 55. Tinley Williams shot a 61 and Kiera Snow added a 65.
Senior Boys
Harrison had the low round with a 144, while Springdale totaled a 157 and Valley Springs was next at a 161.
Grant led the Goblins’ card on Wednesday with a 45 while teammate Nicholas Thiel added a 47. Owen Styles and Carter Ayers each shot a 52 and Blaise Bonds recorded a 53.
Tabor led the jayvee squad for Harrison with a 45. Lance Johnson added a 51, Liam Dupre scored a 58 and Bryce Gilley shot a 64.
Valley Springs recorded a 52 from Luke Vail to lead the Tiger card. Dylan McAnulty added a 53 and Kelby Ply shot a 56.
