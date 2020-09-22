Harrison will not play a 5A-West contest on Friday night at Farmington.
Goblin athletic director Chris Pratt announced that Farmington is under quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That contest was to be the conference opener for both teams.
The announcement left the Goblins a hole in their schedule that will be filled by Ozark.
Dardanelle was the Hillbilly's opponent for Friday, but the Sand Lizards are quarantined. This allowed Ozark to make the trip to Harrison.
Despite Ozark being a Class 4A football team, the Goblins will have their work cutout for them. The Hillbillies are creeping up toward the polls in Class 4A while Harrison is No. 5 in Class 5A.
Tickets for the game can be purchased in advanced at www.harrisongoblins.com. Tickets that remain unsold will be on sell at the F.S Garrison Stadium box office beginning at 5 p.m.
