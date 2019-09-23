SPRINGDALE — When nearly half of the runners that finish in the top 12 are from one team, that is a good sign for the team standings.
Saturday at the Shiloh Christian Invitational, the defending Class 4A state champions, Harrison, had an easy time on the way to picking up a win. Harrison scored 30 points on way to the win.
Green Forest and Berryville had several good finishes on the day.
Senior Girls
Ruthy Ryan had a 46 second win in the race for Harrison as they finished with 30 points on the day. Green Forest finished third in the meet with 182 points.
There were 101 runners in the race.
Ryan finished the race in 20:10.80.
Camryn Casey of Harrison was third in the run. She finished in 20:59.48 with teammate Noelle Pall coming in fourth at 21:26.04.
Olivia Pall was 10th for Harrison. She finished in 22:20.06; Madison Trammell, 12th, 22:48.07; Rylee Myers, 20th, 23:27.36; Elise Bell, 25th, 23:50.46; Vittoria Gratton, 32nd, 24:20.17; Eliana Adamos, 35th, 24:28.99; Ashlyn Long, 43rd, 25:33.34; and Avery Davis, 61st, 27:57.09.
Jennifer Lopez was the top finisher for Green Forest. She finished the race in 22:57.54. She was 13th overall.
Lucy Rios was 40th for the Lady Tigers. She finished the race in 25:26.20; Samantha Delavin, 45th, 26:16.54; Alexis Griffith, 46th, 26:16.54; Michelle Calderon, 49th, 26:28.42; Marianna Beltran, 57th, 27:03.25; Margarita Vega, 77th, 29:59.17; and Alejandra Lopez, 78th, 29:59.21.
Bergman had three runners in the race. The team was paced by Paige Elder, 47th, 26:17.78. Caroline Jackson was 64th in 28:07.29 and Alicia Doyle, 67th, 28:21.93.
Senior Boys
Green Forest recorded a top four score in the senior boys race. The Tigers finished with 157 points as Huntsville won the meet with 79 points.
Berryville was ninth with 278 points. There were 143 runners in the race.
Jake Lopez finished fourth for the Tigers in the race that featured 143 runners.
Colin Delavin was 35th overall for the Tigers. He finished in 20:17.68; Jacob McMahan, 38th, 20:26.64; Paco Rangel, 39th, 20:27.69; Tono Mendez, 41st, 20:32.03; Alexis Rangel, 50th, 20:58.67; Kevin Cifuentes, 54th, 21:02.21; Alex Leal, 65th, 21:10.52; Daniel Alvarez, 83rd, 23:04.94; David Aguinaga, 89th, 23:14.71; Franklin Lopez, 90th, 23:18.74; Kelvin Garcia, 99th, 24:10.38; and Eli Gomez, 139th, 33:51.45.
Reese Johnson was Berryville’s top finisher with a 27th place finish in 20:07.35. Caden Nickell was 47th in 20:45.05; Chris Nequiz, 59th, 21:13.53; Hayden Braziel, 73rd, 22:10.44; Alek Lang, 79th, 22:24.89; Austin Escobar, 80th, 22:26.24; Denver Knapp, 85th, 23:08.37; and Josh Wilson, 95th, 23:54.40.
Cole Elder of Bergman ran the race in 21:52.89 and finished 71st for the Panthers.
Junior Boys
Green Forest and Berryville battled it out in the junior high boys race. Green Forest finished second behind Farmington, just two points in front of third place Berryville.
There were 190 boys in the race with Alonzo Rangel of Green Forest finishing second. He ran the race in 11:49.65.
Jaxson Everett of West Fork won the event in 11:28.44.
Also competing in the race for the Junior Tigers was Matthew Vasquez, 9th, 12:26.69; Juan Fernandez, 22nd, 12:55.43; Elvin Montoya, 43rd, 13:23.17; Boris Tabor, 46th, 13:34.46; Alex Alvarez, 50th, 13:38.09; Arauny Reyes, 64th, 14:10.29; Joseph Duenas, 67th, 14:11.92; Jared Garcia, 112th, 15:20.66; Jacob Vasquez, 130th, 15:54.88; Jaden Griffith, 166th, 18:06.40; and Seth Jones, 182nd, 21:07.17.
Berryville’s top finisher was Nestor Perez, sixth, 12:12.24. Malachi Houghton recorded a top 10 finish at No. 10 in 12:28.50; Trenton Hughs, 13th, 12:37.17; Cole Price, 40th, 13:21.96; Alek Gray, 57th, 13:58.15; Cruz Arrizon, 83rd, 14:31.42; Carlos Beristian, 95th, 14:47.80; Valentin Trujillo, 99th, 14:55.91; Gabriel Wall, 125th, 15:43.20; Luis Diaz, 129th, 15:49.83; Devin Alvarez, 183rd, 21:34.75; and Hunter Wilson, 190th, 24:09.21.
Junior Girls
The Berryville Junior Lady Bobcats recorded a third place finish in the race.
Berryville finished with 119 points while Bergman was ninth with 286 points and Green Forest 14th with 394 points.
There were 183 girls in the race.
Leading the Berryville charge was Gisselle Estrada. She finished fourth in 13:34.25. Carly Smith was 10th overall in 14:21.32; Elizabeth Perez, 26th, 15:05.41; Australia Amos, 39th, 15:30.25; Bella Knapp, 40th, 15:30.26; Tessa Parton, 43rd, 15:44.64; Alison Nequiz, 54th, 16:23.38; Erika Hernandez, 77th, 17:11.04; Zariel Long, 85th, 17:32.21; Faith McKinney, 87th, 17:41.53; Shayleigh Brocker, 124th, 20:29.91; Sandra Alcantar, 131st, 21:06.69; and Destini Plumblee, 152nd, 26:21.75.
Bergman was led by Allison Jackson. She was 35th in 15:17.70. Jalen Burleson was 48th in 16:00.15; Maya Allen, 51st, 16:08.67; Paige Hillenburg, 79th, 17:15.03; Shay Lovelace, 88th, 17:50.14; and Keira Dees, 102nd, 18:37.99.
The first Green Forest Junior Lady Tiger to cross the finish line was Sophia Hernandez. She was 46th in 15:55.62. Sophia Chavez was 72nd in 17:00.66; Natalie Calderon, 99th, 18:31.69; Kailyn Arbaiza, 105th, 18:50.93; Lilly Bailey, 130th, 21:04.72; Madison Lowe, 135th, 21:15.42; Hannah Aday, 141st, 21:56.80; Mahalie Alvarado, 142nd, 22:02.25; and Haddasah Reyes, 148th, 23:19.26.
