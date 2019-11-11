HOT SPRINGS — When four runners record a personal best that rank in the top 10 of the school's record book, good things could happen.
Saturday at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, the Harrison Lady Goblins cross country team won the school's 11th state title. Harrison finished the race with 39 points to defeat Valley View, who finished as runner-up with 53 points in the Class 4A State Cross Country Meet.
The Goblin team finished 21st in the boys race.
Berryville's boys finished 10th in the team standings and the Lady Bobcats finished 12th.
Harrison senior Ruthy Ryan won her third state title meet. She finished in 19:50.0. She was 23 seconds ahead of the second place finisher, Chloe Weathers of Clarksville.
The Lady Goblins had three runners finish in the top five. Noelle Pall was fourth in 20:25.0. Camryn Casey was fifth in 20:29.5.
Madison Tramell was 12th overall for the Lady Goblins. She finished in 21:23.2.
Olivia Pall was the last point scorer for Harrison. She was 19th. She finished in 21:51.6.
Finishing 23rd was Aiden Smithee. She finished the race in 22:00.8. Vittoria Gratton was 32nd She finished the race in 22:29.3.
Rylee Myers was 38th. The freshman completed the race in 22:40.6 while Elise Bell was 42nd in 22:50.3.
Berryville's Lady Bobcats were led by Gisselle Estrada. She was eighth overall in 20:57.1.
Cecilia Doss finished 41st in 22:47.2. Allison Nequiz was 98th in 25:00.9; Elizabeth Perez, 108th, 25:18.8; and Shayleigh Broker, 154th, 29:12.6.
DeQueen finished third in the meet with 112 points.
Fellow 4A-1 member Pea Ridge was fourth. They finished with 146 points. Prairie Grove was sixth, 212; Farmington, ninth, 306; Gentry, 11th, 330; and Huntsville, 16th, 377.
There were 182 runners in the race.
Senior Boys
Huntsville had runners finish first and second on the way to a Class 4A State Cross Country Meet title. The Eagles finished with 68 points to best DeQueen with 107 points.
The 4A-1 had four teams finish in the top 10 with Berryville finishing 10th.
Berryville was led by Reese Johnson in 19:00.7. He was followed by Caden Nickell, 62nd, 19:17.7; Trenton Hughes, 73rd, 19:37.8; Chris Nequiz, 80th, 19:42.5; Cole Price, 82nd, 19:43.1; Josh Wilson, 91st, 20:06.0; Hayden Braziel, 93rd, 20:06.6; Dawson Williams, 102nd, 20:15.2; Austin Escobar, 166th, 22:00.3;
Leading the Harrison charge was Gavin Cantrell. He finished 53rd overall in 19:08.5. Josh McCormick was 55th in 19:12.0; Lucas Turner, 140th, 21:14.7; Cole Phillips, 169th, 22:14.0; Dalton Adams, 183rd, 22:46.8; Cameron Miller, 193rd, 23:18.1;
There were 218 runners in the race.
