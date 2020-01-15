BERRYVILLE — Big runs late in a game are winners.
Harrison used a 10-0 run over the last of the third period and beginning of the fourth to propel the team to a 52-47 4A-1 win over Berryville.
With the win, the Lady Goblins move to 3-0 in league play. Berryville falls to 1-1 in conference games.
Abby Thurman drained a trey for Berryville from the left corner with 4:05 showing on the clock in the third period. That bucket gave the Lady Bobcats a 35-32 lead.
However, that was the last points for the home team in the third period.
Harrison started a 10-0 that lasted into the fourth period.
Kenzie Parker scored on a short jumper to pull Harrison within a point. After the Harrison bucket, the Lady Goblins started a press that saw results.
Marion Groberg was fouled after Harrison had a steal. She hit both free throws to give Harrison the lead that they gave up the rest of the night. There was 1:32 left in the third period.
After her free throws, Groberg had a steal and fed Mariah Hudson for an easy bucket to extend Harrison’s lead to 38-35. That is where the third period ended.
Getting the ball to start the fourth, Parker broke free, but was fouled on her shot. She hit both free throws and 20 seconds later Groberg capped the 10-0 Harrison run with a bucket.
Thurman stopped the Harrison run with a basket with 7:06 left in the game. That ended the Berryville scoring draught at 4:59.
Groberg hit another bucket for the Lady Goblins after taking a pass from Sydney Shrum.
However, Berryville didn’t go away after the Lady Goblins produced a seven-point lead.
Lilli Compton had a steal and converted a layup for Berryville.
Harrison’s Brynn Oleson converted a three-point play, that was answered by a three-point play from Lexy Anderson of Berryville.
Groberg scored again in the paint for Harrison, but Anderson hit two free throws to keep it tight.
Both teams missed an one-and-one over the next two minutes of the contest. Neither team scored until Jordan Estepp had an offensive rebound and converted it to two points for Berryville to make it a one-possession contest with the scoreboard reading 49-46 in favor of the visitors.
Harrison struggled at the free throw line in the final minute of play. The Lady Goblins were 3-of-6 from the stripe as Caroline Cecil, Shrum and Parker hit one each.
Berryville’s Thurman scored the Lady Bobcats’ last point of the game with a free throw.
Harrison had taken an early lead at 9-5 after Cecil scored from a feed from Oleson.
The Lady Bobcats ended the frame with an 8-3 run. Anderson had four points during the stretch with Estepp getting an inside bucket.
Harrison’s three points came on a 3-pointer from Hudson after Parker drove the lane and kicked the ball to the junior guard.
The frame ended on a Compton layup that beat the buzzer.
After Anderson started the second with a layup, Shrum made her presence felt after returning to the team from a foot injury that kept her sidelined all season until Tuesday night. In her first minute of basketball for the Lady Goblins, she scored on an inside move.
After another bucket at the 3:49 mark that tied the game, Shrum put Harrison ahead, 26-23 on a 3-pointer.
Harrison led at halftime, 28-23.
The Lady Goblins will be back in action on Friday night as Huntsville comes to town for Colors Day. Berryville travels to Shiloh Christian.
Leading Harrison in scoring was Hudson with 16 points. Groberg added 12, Shrum and Parker eight each, Oleson five and Cecil three.
Anderson was the game’s high scorer with 21 points. Compton picked in 11, Estepp nine and Thurman six.
