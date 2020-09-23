NIXA, Mo. — It was the inaugural running of the Riann Lubinski Invitational Cross Country Meet.
The meet was held on Tuesday in Nixa, Mo.
When Harrison finished the meet, the Lady Goblins took fourth in the team event.
Nixa, Mo. won the event with 39 points with next door neighbor Ozark, Mo. scoring 61 points. Neosho, Mo. finished third with 129 points as Harrison had 157 points, ahead of fifth place Branson, Mo. with 161 points.
There were 11 teams and a total of 79 runners in the event.
Junior Addie Jones had a person best in the event to lead Harrison. She was 23rd overall and finished the moderate course in 22:29.50.
Teammate Elise Bell was the second Harrison runner to finish for the Lady Goblins. She had a time of 22:44.00.
Madison Tramell finished in 33rd place overall. She ran the race in 23:24.30
Two more Harrison runners ran together before finishing in 53rd and 56th place. Avery Davis was 53rd in 24:59.30 while Vittoria Gratton was 56th. She finished in 25:03.70.
Chloe Hooten rounded out the Harrison charge. She was 72nd in a time of 27:09.70.
