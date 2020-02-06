The Harrison Lady Goblins will be making the trip to Berryville again.
This time around it will be for the Class 4A North Region basketball tournament.
With their win over Berryville on Tuesday night, the Lady Goblins have the No. 1 spot in the 4A-1 East division. The squad will receive a bye to the semifinals of the district tournament which assures that they will reach the regional no matter if the team suffers a loss in the first round.
Another win by the Berryville girls and they will be the second place team from the East. The squad has a 1.5 game lead over Huntsville. The Lady Bobcats still have games with Huntsville on the road and Shiloh Christian at home.
Berryville is 5-4 in league play after dropping two straight league games. Huntsville is 3-5.
Shiloh Christian will finish last in the East.
On the other side of the conference standings, Farmington has secured at least a tie for first place. The Lady Cardinals are 9-0 and have a trip to Gravette on Friday night. The Lions are in second place in the West and are two games behind Farmington.
Gravette has locked down at least second place in the West with an outside chance of winning the division. Should Gravette beat the Lady Cardinals, the Lady Lions would be cheering for a Harrison win over Farmington in the last regular season game of the season on Valentine’s Day.
Pea Ridge, Prairie Grove and Gentry are battling it out for third and fourth. Pea Ridge and Prairie Grove are both 3-6 in league play and Gentry is 2-8.
The three tangle in games against each other to end the season.
4A-1 Standings
Girls
East
Team Conf. Overall
Harrison 8-0 22-1
Berryville 5-4 16-7
Huntsville 3-5 7-17
Shiloh Christian 0-9 8-17
West
Farmington 9-0 22-3
Gravette 7-2 16-7
Pea Ridge 3-6 16-7
Prairie Grove 3-6 9-13
Gentry 2-8 16-8
Schedule
Feb. 7
Harrison @ Huntsville
Shiloh Christian @ Berryville
Farmington @ Gravette
Prairie Grove @ Pea Ridge
Feb. 11
Harrison @ Shiloh Christian
Huntsville @ Pea Ridge
Gentry @ Farmington
Gravette @ Prairie Grove
Feb. 14
Farmington @ Harrison
Berryville @ Huntsville
Pea Ridge @ Gravette
Prairie Grove @ Gentry
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.