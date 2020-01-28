NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The weekly Arkansas Sports Media High School Basketball Poll is being consistent with Harrison.
The poll has the Lady Goblins sitting at No. 10 in the overall poll where the squad has been all season.
The Lady Goblins are riding a 20-game winning streak and they haven’t been beaten by an Arkansas team this season.
Fort Smith Northside still sits at the top of the polls. The Lady Grizzlies collected 10 first place votes. The squad edged out Bentonville by three votes with the Lady Tigers collecting three first place nods.
Bentonville defeated Fayetteville in the big battle of girls basketball this week.
Conway is third place just ahead of Batesville of Class 4A.
Little Rock Christian jumped from No. 8 to No. 5 and are the top team in Class 5A this year.
Cabot is No. 6 while Fayetteville dropped a spot to No. 7
Nettleton fell four spots to No. 8 after a loss while Greenwood held at No. 9 and Harrison at No. 10.
Northside edged out Bentonville in Class 6A polls with Conway coming in third.
Little Rock Christian is first in the Class 5A poll and Nettleton fell to second.
Greenwood, Mountain Home and Vilonia round out that classification.
Batesville is at the top of the Class 4A. Harrison received 45 points in the poll and beat out an undefeated Star City team by three votes.
Pulaksi Academy is fourth and Farmington is fifth.
Central Arkansas Christian is first in Class 3A girls. Mountain View fell to second and Charleston is third. Hoxie and Lamar round out the polls at No. 4and No. 5.
Valley Springs is sitting out the rankings.
Melbourne to hold the top Class 2A spot with Quitman and Bigelow sitting behind.
Viola stayed at the top of the Class 1A polls. Concord remained second while Kirby and Emerson changed positions.
Alpena broke into the polls at No. 5 this week.
Arkansas Sports Media Girls High School Basketball Poll
Following is the Overall Top 10 girls high school basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending January 25. Rank-ing is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings:
OVERALL
1. FS Northside (10) 16-3 128 1
2. Bentonville (3) 16-1 125 2
3. Conway (1) 15-4 88 2
4. Batesville 20-1 84 5
5. LR Christian 15-2 75 8
6. Cabot 16-2 67 7
7. Fayetteville 13-4 66 6
8. Nettleton 17-3 58 4
9. Greenwood 14-4 23 9
10. Harrison 20-1 20 10
Others receiving votes: Mountain Home 11, Star City 9, Pulaski Academy 6, Mountain View 4, Springdale Har-Ber 2, Farmington 1, Hot Springs Lakeside 1, West Memphis 1, Vilonia 1.
CLASS 6A
1. FS Northside (10) 16-3 67 1
2. Bentonville (3) 16-1 59 2
3. Conway (1) 15-4 33 3
4. Fayetteville 13-4 28 4
5. Cabot 16-2 22 5
Others receiving votes: Springdale Har-Ber 1.
CLASS 5A
1. LR Christian (10) 15-2 63 2
2. Nettleton (3) 17-3 51 1
3. Greenwood 14-4 37 3
4. Mountain Home 15-3 32 5
5. Vilonia 16-2 16 4
Others receiving votes: West Memphis 6, Hot Springs Lakeside 5.
CLASS 4A
1. Batesville (13) 20-1 69 1
2. Harrison 20-1 45 2
3. Star City 20-0 42 3
4. Pulaski Academy 17-2 25 4
5. Farmington 19-3 22 5
Others receiving votes: Southside Batesville 7.
CLASS 3A
1. Central Ark. Christian (9) 19-3 60 1
2. Mountain View (3) 16-2 48 2
3. Charleston (1) 17-2 42 3
4. Hoxie 15-3 26 4
5. Lamar (1) 19-2 15 5
Others receiving votes: Valley Springs 13, West Helena 4, Walnut Ridge 1, Centerpoint 1.
CLASS 2A
1. Melbourne (13) 19-2 69 1
2. Quitman (1) 17-2 61 2
3. Bigelow 18-2 42 3
4. Marmaduke 21-8 19 4
5. Earle 20-5 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Riverside 5, Acorn 4, Poyen 3, Des Arc 1.
CLASS 1A
1. Viola (14) 27-2 69 1
2. Concord 19-3 47 2
3. Kirby 23-5 37 4
4. Emerson 24-2 33 3
5. Alpena 18-5 7 NR
Others receiving votes: West Side Greers Ferry 5, Mount Vernon-Enola 5, Ouachita 4, Mammoth Spring 2.
