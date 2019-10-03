FARMINGTON — There was no question as to who owned the 4A-1 District Tennis Tournament.
It may be held at Farmington High School, but the match belonged to Harrison.
The Lady Goblins dominated play from the opening set to the finals to claim the district title. Harrison scored 15 points as Prairie Grove and Shiloh Christian finished second with three points and Farmington fourth with two points.
“The girls have been playing strong all year and knew they were the favorites going in,” said Harrison coach Doug Cox. “They took care of business just like we wanted them to.”
Cox continued with his praise of the team.
“This is three championships in a row for these seniors,” he said. Our seniors Lindsey (Ward), Isabel (McNutt), Shayne (Gilliam) and Kylie (Anderson) have been great leaders all year. Elise (Bell) and Camryn (Casey) played strong just like our seniors. I know these girls are eager to get ready for state.”
The doubles teams of Lindsey Ward and Isabel McNutt and Kylie Anderson and Camryn Casey all earned a trip to the Class 4A State Tennis Tournament that will be held in Clarksville at the University of the Ozarks.
Elise Bell will be making the trip as a singles player.
Bell won the singles title. She started with a Prairie Grove opponent, Hayley Hunt, on Tuesday won an easy 6-0, 6-0 contest.
She faced Isabella Guess in the semifinals in an Tuesday afternoon contest. She won that match, 6-2, 6-4.
In the finals Bell defeated Sarah Myane of Prairie Grove, 6-1, 6-0.
Shayne Gilliam was the No. 6 seed in the tournament, but she fell in the opening round to Rachel Thomas of Shiloh Christian.
The doubles finals was all Harrison.
Ward and McNutt were the top seed and Casey and Anderson was the No. 2 seed.
Starting the tournament against a Farmington group, Ward and McNutt won the match, 6-0, 6-0.
Facing Shiloh Christian’s top team, the duo needed extra play to claim the first set, 7-6 (7-5), 6-1.
In the finals, Ward and McNutt faced Casey and Anderson. The pair of seniors defeated the senior and sophomore duo, 6-1, 7-6 (7-0) for the championship.
Casey and Anderson defeated Prairie Grove duo, 6-2, 6-0 to move to the semifinals.
In the semifinals, Casey and Anderson defeated the No. 3 team from Farmington, 6-2, 6-3.
