FAYETTEVILLE — The field is narrowing in high school golf.
Monday’s match at Fayetteville pitted Harrison and Berryville against the remaining members of their conference that could complete a card.
Harrison’s Halle Marseilles is becoming familiar with medalist honors as her round of 91 led the group. Marseilles was atop the Lady Goblin card that finished in second place.
Berryville had two Lady Bobcats on the course.
In the senior boys division, Farmington completed the sweep with another first place finish. Harrison finished in fourth place. The Bobcats were sixth in the event.
Senior Girls
Farmington claimed the top prize in the team competition with a round of 302 as a team.
Harrison was one stroke behind with a 303. Marseilles’ medalist round of 91 was followed by a 95 from teammate Riley Richardson and a 117 from Ella Kay Spry.
Berryville’s Emma Hall shot a 104 at the competition and Ava O’Gorek tallied a 123.
Senior Boys
It has been Farmington and then the field this season on the greens during conference play.
The Cardinals shot a 220 as a group led by a 63 from Rhett South as the medalist honoree. Second place went to Shiloh Christian with a 245.
The Goblins finished with a 260 led by Reggie Grant’s round of 82. Nicholas Thiel added an 88 and Owen Styles carded a 90. Blaise Bonds shot a round of 93.
Berryville turned in a card of 305 as Nate Allen led the Bobcats after a round of 88. Ashton Blok added a 107 and D.J. Colbert shot a 110. Jack Dignan scored a 120.
(0) comments
