The hot topic on Tuesday at the Harrison Country Club wasn’t the sun. It was the Goblins and Lady Goblins dominating the field.
Harrison’s senior boys shot a combined score of 124 on the front-nine to take the top spot. Pea Ridge came in second with a 140 and Berryville posted a 155. Huntsville lacked a third player to complete the card.
In senior girls play, only Harrison was able to fill a card. The Lady Goblins ended the day with a 131 on the back-nine.
Senior Boys
Ben Elliott earned medalist honors with a nine-hole round of 37 for Harrison. Nicholas Thiel finished the day with a 42 and teammate Max Payne shot a 45.
Berryville’s Nate Allen led the Bobcats with a score of 45. D.J. Colbert shot a 51. Jack Dignan and Brandon Robinson each tallied a total of 59.
Harrison’s jayvee squad was led by William Gray who posted a 44. Blake Shrum finished with a 47; Owen Styles, 51; Hayden Dart, 52; Blaise Bonds, 53; Bryce Gilley, 56; and Carter Ayers and Liam Dupre, 57 apiece.
Senior Girls
Harrison’s round of 131 was led by Thea Norcross and Halle Marseilles who each shot a 43. Ella Kaye Spry finished with a 45 and Riley Richardson scored a 53.
Emma Hall led the Berryville girls with a 56 and teammate Ava O’Gorek ended with a 71.
Harrison’s jayvee squad was led by Ava Marie Velasquez who shot a 50. Ada Norcross finished with a 52 and Cooper Knoll shot a 60.
