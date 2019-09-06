MOUNTAIN HOME — Some statistics can be misleading in football.
An example of that would be for Harrison on Friday night when the Goblins were playing at Mountain Home.
The visiting Goblins defeated Mountain Home, 42-9.
Harrison had only six first downs in the first half, but the squad scored five times and rolled to a 35-0 lead at intermission.
This was the Goblins' second mercy rule win in the first two weeks of the season. Harrison is now 2-0 while Mountain Home falls to 0-2.
Gabe Huskey was the bell cow for the Goblins in the first quarter. The Harrison senior had three touchdowns in the first quarter and ended the first half with 148 yards on seven carries.
Huskey scored at the 10:18 mark and then used a solid one-play drive to cover 6 yards for the second score with 7:52 left in the opening period.
His last touchdown came on a one-play drive with 68 yards with a little more than 3 minutes left in the first.
Harrison turned their attention to their passing game in the second period.
Quarterback Ben Johnson, who completed two passes in the first half, made both of those tosses count. He hit Colton Shaver for a 29-yard touchdown pass and then Johnson hit Colin Ballard for a 50-yard touchdown play with nearly 4 minutes left in the first half.
Max Payne was a perfect 5-of-5 in the first half to push the Goblins to a 35-0 lead at halftime.
With the 35-point advantage, the Arkansas Good Sportsmanship Rule was activated in the second. This meant that the clock ran the entire second half.
Harrison did manage a third quarter score. The Goblins used smash-mouth running to score a touchdown. Ballard recorded a 3-yard run.
Noah Moix converted the point after attempt to push Harrison ahead, 42-0.
The Bombers got two scores. Both came with under a minute left in the third and fourth quarters. Mountain Home scored a touchdown in the third period and then hit a 27-yard field goal in the final minute of the game.
Harrison will be back in action on Friday when they play their first home game of the season. The Goblins will host Siloam Springs. Game time is at 7 p.m. at F.S. Garrison Stadium.
