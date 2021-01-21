GRAVETTE — There are no nights off in the 4A-1.
The Lady Goblins and Goblins will be facing another tough opponent on the road Friday night.
Harrison travels to Gravette.
Gravette’s senior girls team has a record of 9-4 on the season and a 2-2 mark in conference play.
The Lady Lions have dropped a 14-point game to Pea Ridge this season and a five-point game to Farmington on Tuesday night. The game went into overtime.
With wins over Prairie Grove and Gentry, Gravette has a level conference record.
The Lady Lions had a game with Shiloh Christian postponed on Jan. 12 because of COVID issues.
Harrison is sitting at the top of the Class 4A Arkansas Sports Media Girls High School Basketball Polls. The Lady Goblins are also No. 8 in the Overall Poll.
Harrison comes into the contest with a 5-0 record and 11-0 overall.
Pea Ridge leads the west side of the 4A-1 with a 5-1 mark after Berryville beat them on Tuesday night. Farmington is second at 3-2, Gravette is third at 2-2. Prairie Grove has a 2-4 mark and Gentry is 0-5 in league play.
Harrison’s 5-0 record is at the top in the east. Shiloh Christian, who the Lady Goblins defeated Tuesday, are second at 3-1. Berryville is 1-3 and Huntsville is 0-3.
The Goblins are looking to get back on the winning side of the scorebook.
Gravette is 5-6 overall and 2-2 in conference play. The Lions started the season with a 2-0 conference mark.
They started with a league win over Pea Ridge and then a win over Shiloh Christian. The squad fell to Prairie Grove and lost 77-64 to Farmington on Tuesday night.
The Goblins are currently on a three game conference slide as the team is 1-4 in league play. Harrison has dropped all three of those games by six or fewer points.
Berryville is leading the east side of the 4A-1. The Bobcats are 4-1 followed by Huntsville and Shiloh Christian. Each have 2-3 marks. Harrison is fourth at 1-4.
On the west side of the conference race. Farmington and Prairie Grove are at the top of the leader board with 5-1 records. Gravette is in third at 2-2. Prairie Grove is fourth at 2-4 and Gentry is winless at 0-4.
