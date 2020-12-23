The Harrison Hogs sixth-grade football team based in Harrison finished the regular season undefeated. The team won the conference championship and the district tournament. The team plays in a league that features teams in Arkansas and Missouri.
Team members include: A.J. Hyatt; Aspen Stephens; Casey Jones; Josh McLean; Brodie James; Jayce Feltmeyer; Gavin Jones; Gavin Hobson; Sky Lee; Trey Horton; Paul Styles; Jaden Brown; Jenner Thomas; Berkley Knapp; Kyran Harvey; Brayden Boehm; Wiley Hoppis; Silas Sparkman; Isaac Freeman; Braden Bryant; Killian Gregg; Bryce Jones; Logan Dodson; Beckett Mulanax; Carter Roberson; Nash Wright; Will Bryant; Tristan Tatro; Caden Dean; Braden Anderson; Ricky Baker; Beckett Humphrey; Joey Baty; Brayden Lucero; Michael Morrell; Jacob Simon; and Creed Campbell. Coaches for the team were: Tim Stephens; Scott Roberson; Chris Hinrichs; Carson Hinrichs; Elijah Tatro; and Austin Smith.
