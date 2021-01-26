NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Not much changed this week in the Arkansas Sports Media Girls High School Basketball Poll.
Three local teams are holding their position in their respective polls. Harrison remains unbeaten and lead the rankings in Class 4A. The Lady Goblins have continued being ranked in the Overall Poll where they remain at No. 8.
Bergman’s 23-1 record puts the Lady Panthers at the top of the Class 3A poll. Valley Springs remains at the No. 3 position. Bergman and Valley Springs will play for the second time this season on Friday. Valley Springs will host the event at the Tiger Lair.
Two teams swapping spots in the Overall Poll is the only change this week. Bentonville remains at the top followed by Fort Smith Northside and then Batesville.
Conway jumps from fifth to fourth while Melbourne falls a line to fifth. Greenwood is sixth while Little Rock Christian is seventh; Harrison, No. 8; North Little Rock, No. 9; and Vilonia is tenth.
Bentonville leads FS Northside in the Overall Poll, but follows them in the Class 6A poll. The Lady Grizzlies received one more vote than Bentonville in the classification but trailed by four votes in the overall votes. Conway is third in Class 6A. North Little Rock remains at fourth and Fayetteville is still No. 5.
Class 5A is unchanged this week. Batesville leads the way followed by Greenwood, Little Rock Christian and then Vilonia. Lake Hamilton and Jonesboro are tied for the fifth spot.
Harrison continues to lead Class 4A. Star City remains at second. Mena enters the poll with a 12-1 record in third. Pea Ridge fell one spot to fourth and Farmington is still fifth.
Class 3A is led by Bergman with Mountain View still in second. Valley Springs is third and Central Arkansas Christian is fourth. Hoxie, Danville and Dover are all tied for No. 5.
Melbourne still leads Class 2A followed by an unchanging top five. Des Arc is second with Tuckerman in third. Marmaduke takes fourth and Acorn is No. 5.
Mount Vernon-Enola is the new No. 1 in Class 1A. Viola moves down to second. Kirby remains at third with Emerson at No. 4 and Norfork fifth.
Arkansas Sports Media Girls High School Basketball Poll
Following is the Overall Top 10 high school girls basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending January 23. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and previous rankings:
OVERALL
1. Bentonville (5) 10-2 146 1
2. FS Northside (8) 16-1 142 2
3. Batesville (2) 16-0 121 3
4. Conway (1) 13-3 108 5
5. Melbourne 17-1 104 4
6. Greenwood 11-3 81 6
7. LR Christian 14-1 68 7
8. Harrison 12-0 35 8
9. North Little Rock 11-5 27 9
10. Vilonia 15-2 21 10
Others receiving votes: Jonesboro 6, Star City 5, Lake Hamilton 4, Bergman 4, Nettleton 3, Farmington 3, Fayetteville 1, Pea Ridge 1.
CLASS 6A
1. FS Northside (9) 16-1 70 2
2. Bentonville (6) 10-2 69 1
3. Conway (1) 13-3 53 3
4. North Little Rock 11-5 30 4
5. Fayetteville 7-6 15 5
Others receiving votes: Rogers 2, Bryant 1.
CLASS 5A
1. Batesville (14) 16-0 78 1
2. Greenwood (2) 11-3 58 2
3. LR Christian 14-1 49 3
4. Vilonia 15-2 27 4
5. Lake Hamilton 13-3 12 5
(tie) Jonesboro 13-3 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Nettleton 2, Russellville 2.
CLASS 4A
1. Harrison (12) 12-0 75 1
2. Star City (3) 18-3 61 2
3. Mena 12-1 29 NR
4. Pea Ridge 15-3 27 3
5. Farmington (1) 12-4 21 5
Others receiving votes: Nashville 19, Southside Batesville 4, Shiloh Christian 2, Brookland 1, Pulaski Academy 1.
CLASS 3A
1. Bergman (9) 23-1 73 1
2. Mountain View (6) 11-2 57 2
3. Valley Springs 18-5 44 3
4. Central Ark. Christian (1) 10-0 29 4
5. Hoxie 13-1 9 5
(tie) Danville 13-2 9 NR
(tie) Dover 14-2 9 NR
Others receiving votes:Atkins 5, Lamar 4, McGehee 1.
CLASS 2A
1. Melbourne (16) 17-1 80 1
2. Des Arc 10-0 58 2
3. Tuckerman 18-3 43 3
4. Marmaduke 21-4 35 4
5. Acorn 18-3 8 5
Others receiving votes: Salem 7, Cotter 7, Mansfield 1, Flippin 1.
CLASS 1A
1. Mount Vernon-Enola (8) 18-2 66 2
2. Viola (5) 20-5 53 1
3. Kirby (2) 14-4 51 3
4. Emerson (1) 13-3 40 4
5. Norfork 14-6 15 5
Others receiving votes: Greers Ferry Westside 10, Ouachita 2, Wonderview 1, Brinkley 1.
