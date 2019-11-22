CENTERTON — The junior high teams from Harrison were playing for the best spot possible in the bracket of the Cure Classic on Thursday night.
The Junior Lady Goblins were defeated by Bentonville, 57-19, and will play in the third-place game on Saturday at 1:30.
Harrison’s Junior Goblins were eliminated from the tournament after a 50-34 loss to Fort Smith Kimmons.
Junior Boys
Fort Smith Kimmons defeated Harrison, 50-34.
Leading Harrison in scoring was Blaise Bonds with nine points. Owen Styles added eight, Phoenix Whitney five, Abe Estes four, Kason Hilliness and Treyvan Sullivan three each and Blake Shrum two.
Junior Girls
Bentonville ruined Harrison’s chance at a spot in the finals after giving the Junior Lady Goblins a 57-19 loss in the semifinals of the tournament.
Bentonville held a 13-11 lead at the first break and made a big jump over the Harrison junior girls to hold a 35-15 edge at halftime.
Harrison was held to just four points in the second half as Bentonville controlled a 50-18 lead after three periods and a 57-19 difference at the final buzzer.
Reese Ricketts and Shaylee Ward scored five points apiece for Harrison. Clare Barger added four points, Noelle Pall and Marianne King two apiece and Jenna Mae Jones one.
The Junior Lady Goblins will play in the third-place game on Saturday at 1:30 against Bentonville West.
