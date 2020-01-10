PEA RIDGE — Harrison’s conference road trip had a good ending for the junior high girls teams during a visit to Pea Ridge.
The Junior Lady Goblins ended their matchup with a 33-16 win and the eighth-grade girls claimed a 22-12 victory.
Junior Girls
The Junior Lady Goblins never allowed more than three shots in any quarter on defense and ran away with a 33-16 win over the Junior Lady Blackhawks.
Harrison’s defense gave up one shot in the first quarter while the offense put seven points on the board to take a 7-3 lead into the second period.
Points were scarce in the second, but the Junior Lady Goblins were still able to extend their lead an 11-5 score at halftime.
The difference in the third quarter was a 10-7 margin and Harrison began the final quarter with a 21-12 lead.
Twelve points in the final 6 minutes was Harrison’s strongest offensive outing of the game while the defense held Pea Ridge to four points to finish the contest with a 33-16 victory.
Clare Barger led all scorers with 19 points in the Junior Lady Goblin win. Reese Ricketts added six points and Mia Barrett, Shaylee Ward, Claire Cecil and Olivia Campbell two each.
Eighth-grade girls
Six players scored for Harrison in the eighth-grade girls contest to lead Harrison to a 22-12 victory over Pea Ridge.
Harrison scored eight points in the opening frame but were limited to a single field goal in the second period for 10 first-half points.
Eight points were tallied for Harrison in the third period and another four were added in the final quarter as Harrison managed a double-digit lead and took a 22-12 win at the end of ballgame.
Ricketts scored 10 points in the Harrison win. Abigail Henderson added four points and Jasmin Welsh, Chloe Hubbard, Abigail Fancler and Hope Humphrey two each.
