Junior girls basketball action at Goblin Arena on Monday night was the hot ticket when Harrison and Huntsville hit the court.
The Junior Lady Goblins claimed a 38-21 win over the Junior Lady Eagles.
Eighth-grade games featured Harrison’s girls defeating Huntsville, 24-10, and Huntsville won the seventh-grade contest, 28-25.
Junior Girls
Harrison built an early lead and controlled the game for a 38-21 win over Huntsville.
The Junior Lady Goblins took a 13-5 lead at the first break and increased their edge to a 19-6 score at halftime.
Huntsville made a solid effort in the third but Harrison maintained a 25-13 lead into the final 6 minutes.
Harrison’s Junior Lady Goblins outscored the Junior Lady Eagles by a 13-8 mark in the fourth to take the win.
Clare Barger scored 13 points in the Harrison win. Reese Ricketts added nine points, Jenna Mae Jones six and Shaylee Ward and Claire Cecil five each.
Eighth-grade girls
Harrison’s defense in the eighth-grade girls game held Huntsville to three field goals in the game on its way to a 24-10 victory.
Harrison led by a 4-3 score at the first break and outscored Huntsville by a 10-0 mark in the second to take a 14-3 lead into halftime.
The second half advantage went to Harrison by a 10-7 difference as Harrison took the win.
Abigail Fancler led Harrison with 10 points. Jasmin Welsh, Mia Barrett and Ricketts scored four points each and Laura Bracken added two.
Seventh-grade girls
A strong third period from Huntsville led to a 28-25 win over Harrison in the seventh-grade girls contest.
Harrison held a slim 9-7 advantage at the end of the first and Huntsville tied the game at 11 apiece before intermission.
Huntsville held Harrison to three points in the third and built a 21-14 lead over Harrison entering the fourth.
Harrison outscored Huntsville by an 11-7 mark but couldn’t overcome the deficit in the end.
Liani Cash scored eight points to lead Harrison. Tucker Webb added six, Brinkley Dove four, Lila Jones three and Sagar Clemence and Eliana Warner two apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.