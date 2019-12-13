HUNTSVILLE — It was a good road trip for the eighth- and ninth-grade girls of Harrison when they visited Huntsville on Thursday for junior high basketball action. The Junior Goblins didn’t share the same sentiment.
The Junior Lady Goblins finished with a 34-24 win over the Junior Lady Eagles and the eighth-grade girls took a 13-5 win over their opponent.
Harrison’s Junior Goblins suffered a 38-27 defeat.
Junior Girls
A strong fourth quarter propelled the Junior Lady Goblins to a 34-24 win over Huntsville.
Harrison held a slim 8-7 edge at the first break and both teams scored five points in the second quarter to give the Junior Lady Goblins a 13-12 lead at halftime.
The Junior Lady Goblins increased the lead slightly in the third and began a push in the fourth with a 22-20 advantage.
Harrison added 12 points in the final frame while holding Huntsville to four points to finish with a 34-24 win.
Clare Barger scored 14 points in the Junior Lady Goblin victory. Claire Cecil added seven points, Reese Ricketts six, Jenna Mae Jones five and Marianne King two.
Eighth-grade girls
Harrison’s eighth-grade girls game with Huntsville was cut to only one half of play and they used that time to earn a win with a 13-5 score.
Ricketts and Jasmin Welsh scored four points each in the Harrison win. Mia Barrett and Chloe Hubbard added two points apiece and Abigail Fancler one.
Junior Boys
Harrison fell behind on the scoreboard and finished the night with a 38-27 loss at the hands of the Junior Eagles of Huntsville.
Harrison scored 10 points in the first quarter and productivity continued to get smaller as the night progressed.
The Junior Goblins scored eight points in the second period.
Harrison added six points in the third and just three in the final 6 minutes and ended the game on the short end of the scoreboard.
Treyvan Sullivan scored 11 points for the Junior Goblins. Kason Hilligoss added seven points, Phoenix Whitney three and Owen Styles, Kason Rogers and Ethan Strode two apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.