GENTRY — Harrison’s junior high girls had a better road trip going to Gentry than the return home.
Both teams suffered losses. The Junior Lady Goblins lost control of a late lead and faced a 40-30 conference loss. Harrison’s eighth-grade girls struggled offensively and were handed a 41-19 defeat.
Junior Girls
Harrison held the lead entering the fourth quarter, but Gentry outscored Harrison at the foul line by a 12-2 score in the final period to give the Junior Lady Goblins a 40-30 loss.
Harrison held Gentry to one score in the first period to take a 10-3 lead at the first break.
Scoring slowed in the second period and Gentry managed a 17-15 lead over Harrison at halftime.
The Junior Lady Goblins’ defense found their groove again in the third by limiting the Junior Lady Pioneers to three points. Harrison added seven points in the third to retake the lead entering the final quarter, leading 22-20.
Gentry poured out 20 points in the fourth including 12-of-16 at the charity stripe while Harrison was held to eight points. Gentry’s 12-point swing resulted in Harrison getting a 40-30 loss.
Reese Ricketts led Harrison with 14 points. Clare Barger added 10, Shaylee Ward five and Clarie Cecil one.
Eighth-grade girls
Harrison’s eighth-grade Lady Goblins watched the deficit grow in the second half and ended the contest with a 41-19 loss.
Harrison controlled a 10-3 lead at the first break, but Gentry battled back to take a 15-12 edge at halftime.
Harrison only managed one point in the third frame and six in the fourth as Gentry totaled 26 points in the second half to give Harrison a 41-19 loss.
Abigail Henderson and Ricketts each scored six points for Harrison. Abigail Fancler added three and Mia Barrett and Chloe Hubbard two apiece.
