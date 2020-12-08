Goblin Arena entertained the junior high girls teams on Monday night when Mountain Home came to Boone County.
Each school ended the night with a win.
The Junior Lady Goblins suffered a 31-26 defeat, while Harrison won the eighth-grade girls game by a 28-24 score.
Junior Girls
Struggles in the fourth period resulted in Harrison falling short, 31-26, to Mountain Home.
Harrison trailed by a 9-8 score a the first break but battled back to take an 18-16 lead at halftime.
The Junior Lady Goblins held Mountain Home to one field goal in the third period while scoring two of their own to increase their lead slightly entering the fourth period, 22-18.
Mountain Home poured out 13 points in the final frame while Harrison was held to four points.
Reese Ricketts scored 10 points for Harrison. Tucker Webb added eight points, Eliana Warner four and Abigail Henderson two.
Eighth-grade girls
The second half was favorable for Harrison in the eighth-grade girls contest.
Harrison won the game over Mountain Home by a 28-24 score.
Mountain Home jumped out to a lead and controlled the halftime advantage, 14-5.
Harrison scored 23 points in the second half while holding Mountain Home to 10 points to take the lead and finish with the win.
Erin Pratt led the way for Harrison with nine points. Laini Cash and Webb scored five each, Brinkley Dove four, Warner three and London Lee two.
