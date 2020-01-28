Goblin Arena filled the docket with junior high girls games on Monday night.
The Junior Lady Goblins earned a win over the Junior Lady Saints, 53-23, and the eighth-grade girls tripled their opponent with a 33-11 victory.
Junior Girls
Harrison got behind early, but rolled the rest of the way to a 53-23 win over Shiloh Christian.
The Junior Lady Goblins faced a 13-10 deficit at the end of the fist period.
The difference in the second period was a 14-7 score in favor of the home team and Harrison held a 24-18 lead at intermission.
Shiloh Christian scored two points from the foul line in the third quarter while Harrison exploded for 22 points and a 46-20 edge entering the fourth period.
Harrison outscored the Junior Lady Saints by a 7-3 difference in the final 6 minutes.
Clare Barger scored 18 points in the Harrison win. Shaylee Ward added 12 points, Claire Cecil seven, Reese Ricketts six, Noelle Pall four, Jenna Mae Jones three, Mia Barrett two and Olivia Campbell one.
Eighth-grade Girls
Harrison controlled the advantage at every stop against Shiloh Christian and finished with a 33-11 win.
Shiloh Christian had no answer for Harrison as the home team held a 12-4 lead at the end of the first period and a 19-8 lead at halftime.
Harrison continued to improve on their lead by outscoring their opponent by a 4-2 mark in the third and a 10-1 difference in the final frame to take the victory.
Ricketts led Harrison with 10 points. Abigail Fancler added nine points, Barrett six, Jasmin Welsh four and Chloe Hubbard and Laura Bracken two apiece.
