The conference race has begun in junior high basketball for Harrison.
Thursday night’s matchups at Goblin Arena with Gravette in 4A-1 gave Harrison a pair of junior high wins while the eighth-grade girls suffered a defeat.
Harrison’s junior boys triumphed with a 44-21 win over the Junior Lions.
The junior girls game was a 39-23 win in favor of the Junior Lady Goblins.
In the eighth-grade girls game, Gravette pulled away to give Harrison a 31-19 loss.
Junior Boys
The Junior Goblins built a big enough lead in the second period to take the conference win and rolled over the Junior Lions by a 44-21 score.
Harrison scored seven points in the opening frame and then hit three 3-pointers in the second quarter while adding 18 total points to take a big lead into halftime.
Another 13 points in the third frame contributed to the Harrison lead and the Junior Goblins finished with a six point fourth quarter.
Phoenix Whitney led Harrison with 14 points. Kason Rogers, Owen Styles and Abe Estes scored seven points apiece, Trevan Sullivan six and Blaise Bonds three.
Junior Girls
Harrison took the lead in the second period and never looked back on its way to a 39-23 conference win.
The Junior Lady Goblins trailed by a 10-12 score at the end of the first period.
Gravette was limited to a single field goal in the second while Harrison put seven points on the board to take a 17-15 advantage at halftime.
The third quarter belonged to the home team as Harrison outscored the Junior Lady Lions by a 14-3 difference to take a 31-18 lead into the fourth.
Harrison hit four shots for eight points while holding Gravette to two field goals and a free throw to end the game with a 39-23 victory.
Reese Ricketts scored 11 points in the Harrison victory. Clare Barger added nine, Shaylee Ward six, Noelle Pall five and Claire Cecil and Olivia Campbell four each.
Eighth-grade girls
Harrison got behind on the scoreboard in the eighth-grade girls game during the second period and couldn’t battle back in a 31-19 loss to Gravette.
The advantage went to Harrison at the first break with a 6-3 lead.
The second period featured Gravette holding Harrison to three points while scoring 10 of its own to hold a 13-9 lead at halftime.
Harrison hit two baskets and a free throw in the third for five points while Gravette got hot from behind the arc and scored 15 points.
The score favored Gravette by a 28-14 mark to begin the fourth.
Harrison outscored Gravette by a 5-3 difference in the final 6 minutes but were on the short end of the scoreboard at the final buzzer with a 31-19 conference loss.
Abigail Fancler scored four points in the Harrison defeat. Jasmin Welsh, Chloe Hubbard and Reese Ricketts scored three apiece and Mia Barrett, Abigail Henderson and Hope Humphrey two each.
